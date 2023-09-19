Popular Nigerian singer Ruger's controversial interactions with ladies at his shows always spark heated reactions online

During a recent podcast, the Jonzing World signee revealed that there are steps taken before any lady comes on his stage

The Asiwaju crooner noted that his team makes sure the ladies are over 21 years old before they come up

Talented Nigerian musician Ruger has responded to questions about his controversial interactions with ladies attending his shows.

Ruger has been known to get freaky with female fans at his shows, especially those who join him on stage.

Ruger has revealed what he does before bringing ladies on stage. Photos: @rugerofficial

The Asiwaju crooner was a guest on the Zero Conditions podcast, and he shed more light on how he interacts with female fans at his events.

According to the music star, he is not the first artiste to do what he does with fans on stage. He noted that people might be complaining only because he happens to be the one doing it.

He said:

“First of all, I’m not the first to do it; lots of artiste do it and they’ll not come for them but maybe because it’s Ruger, they’ll now come for me.”

How ladies are screened before joining Ruger on stage

Also, on the podcast, Ruger explained that he and his team take measures before any lady comes on his stage. He noted that they always have their ID cards checked to be sure they are over 21.

“Before I bring any girl on stage, my team checks their ID to make sure they are over 21. If you’re 18 or 19, you’re not climbing that stage. And I ask them openly on stage, ‘Are you ready?’ and they say yes, and they are eager to. I stand and they come to me but I feel like people just want to talk, maybe because it’s me.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Ruger explains that ladies on his stage are over 21

Ruger’s explanation of how ladies on his stage are vetted first got many Nigerians talking. Read some of their comments below:

angelaamaka13:

“This is not Ruger ish tho, but the grown asss ladies embarrassing themselves. Nobody forced them.”

v_toria122:

“If the girls allow themselves to be used in such ways. I don’t see how it’s his fault.”

ito_han:

“We really don’t care tbvh inside room do we know how old they’re?”

kizimege:

“Enjoy ursef my guy....some ppl saying that wants to be on stage or in private with u.”

oluwa_tumininu24:

“Continue bringing girls out on stage I pray you don’t have any problems with anyone of them that might be the end of your career man …thread carefully.”

yonisecretsng:

“Some babes sha.”

muggathewavyy:

“Even if she’s above 21, you can still be falsely accused of sexuual abuse!! Na 20 years later you go understand.”

ayeesha_official:

“Must you bring any girl on stage?”

Source: Legit.ng