A Nigerian lady has lamented on social media after discovering her husband has a child with another woman

The heartbroken woman revealed that his family has been aware all along and shared how they covered it up

Social media users sympathised with the woman and offered advice on how to salvage the situation

A wife, identified as Onyinye Okoli, has cried out online after learning that her husband of four years has a child elsewhere.

The lady's story was reposted by Facebook user, Maria Ude Nwachi and sent netizens into a frenzy.

According to Onyinye, the woman he put in a family way was someone his family introduced to her as his stepsister.

A heartbroken Onyinye said she couldn't breathe. The full text of her post reposted online reads:

"4 years of marriage. Today I found out that my husband has a 2 months old newborn baby with a woman that he and his family introduced to me as his Stepsister. I can't breathe."

People offered advice to the heartbroken woman

Gold Ogbonnia said:

"We pray that the day we find out what our partner is hiding from us may it not break us completely. My dear take a deep breath.

"God strengthen you ."

Ijehor Tonia said:

"You better breathe nne. Put yourself together, it's normal the way you feel at the moment. That's not the end of you. So breathe and be fine."

Polycarp Uche Ori said:

"Well, this may be a manifestation of underlying issues between the couple, and sadly, it reached this level. However, it is good to have a complete and balanced narrative of the events or circumstances surrounding the picture that we are seeing."

Ifechukwu Juliet Onuigbo said:

"Breathe nne.

"The did has been done.

"Dust yourself and move on."

Nnennaya Okoro said:

"You can't breathe, because of the man and his family.

"You better be strong and show them your own type of werey.

"Is painful thou, but you need to be more stronger.

"Kwechiri !!"

Cynthia Ijeoma said:

"Take a deep breath. Your life holds so much more, and your happiness is worth everything. It might not be easy, but remember to breathe ok. God is your strength darling."

Anyanwu Winnerman Eze said:

"Breathe. You have got a whole lot to do with your life and nothing is worth your happiness. Not easy, but breathe."

