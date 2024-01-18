A man became a laughing stock on social media after displaying the shoes he got his son for school

According to the father, his son refused to wear the footwear he bought with his 'hard-earned' money'

Many internet users funnily threw their weight behind his son, saying they wouldn't have taken it either

A man has angrily taken to social media to showcase the pair of school shoes he bought for his son that was rejected.

In a tweet, @Life_After_18 blasted his son, tagging him ungrateful.

The man said his son is ungrateful. Photo Credit: @Life_After_18

The angry man said he got the shoes with his money. His tweet read:

"My son is very ungrateful! This morning he refused to wear these school shoes which I bought for him with my hard earned money."

His tweet blew up on the social media platform with 6k likes and over 2.7k retweets as netizens shared their thoughts on it.

People made jokes about the way the shoes looked.

See his tweet below:

People thought the shoes looked funny

@AGINAS said:

"This one wey look like una presido forehead...if na u, u go wear am?"

@AgriGrowthBuzz said:

"But kids will disappoint you. How can he say no to Balenciaga? I'm disappointed."

@BongiweGambu said:

"Even the model on that pamphlet looks unhappy. They look sore and in excruciating pain."

@dadyMAKK said:

"I would try them out I hope they produced em in small quantities I like limited editions, so that I don't bump into somebody donning em."

@kingvegan101 said:

"I don’t blame him, these are ugly bro. Why would you do this to him smh."

@DjDukesta said:

"If my dad bought me these I would demand a paternity test because ain’t no way that’s my dad."

@Arnold_Von_Mash said:

"Before you went out getting things for him, did you ask him perhaps what he’d like?"

@KingDon_za said:

"Take great confidence to wear these to school everyday ."

@TeezyFBaby1 said:

"Is he enrolled in clown school because that's the only way this would make any kind of sense?"

