A video showing the moment the VC of a university met singer Ruger is currently trending online

In the short video, the VC, who was seeing the singer for the first time in person, expressed his surprise at him being a young man

The VC's statement stirred different reactions, and while many found it funny, others gave different views about it

A trending video showing the moment a Vice-Chancellor (VC) of a Nigerian university met singer Ruger in person for the first time has caused a stir online.

In the short clip, the VC, who was happy to meet the singer, expressed his disbelief about him being a 'small boy.'

Video of Ruger at university trends. Credit: @rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

He added that he expected the Jonzing World star to be mighty.

In his words:

"I can’t believe this, I can't believe you are a small boy, I thought he would be a mighty man."

Watch the video of the VC with Ruger below:

Netizens react as VC expresses disbelief after meeting Ruger in person

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the clip, see them below:

andrea__aries:

"I be old man nor go dy call me Gen z according to Ruger."

jesse.akpabio:

"That VC trying to show dominance with the line "i cant believe you're a small boy" just to feel relevant and superior in the moment. If i was Ruger i wont shake with two hands, maintain your Level while doing it respectfully, you cant call me a small boy even if na joke."

stephennoworries:

"Common VC get bodyguard and person wey Dey hold chair for am … Naija di funny "

dharmzy_:

"Nah lie joor if ruger no popular where you wan take sabi him ."

qbreezy.07xx:

"Small boy way big pass you."

natashabankz7:

"Ruger go soon use you singkeep calling him small boy."

