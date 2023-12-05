DJ Chicken has made a video where he said that the money given by Wizkid to Money Gee was not ordinary

He alleged that the singer used the money to collect Money Gee's glory and redeem his own destiny

The disc jockey questioned how someone would just give out all of N20million to someone he does not know

Controversial DJ Ademola Abiodun better known as DJ Chicken has made a video where he made some allegations against Ayodeji Balogun professionally known as Wizkid because of the N20 million gift he gave to Money Gee.

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that Money Gee sang and he dedicated it to Wizkid. The singer loved it and gave Money Gee N20 million to appreciate his effort.

The DJ who fought with Portable on Tik Tok live a few months ago claimed that the money Wizkid gave to Money Gee was used to redeem the singer's glory.

He alleged that Money Gee can never rise above the level he is now since he accepted Wizkid's diabolical money.

Fans react to DJ Chicken's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by DJ Chicken about the money given to Money Gee. Here are some of the comments below.

@djswag011:

"The pain in chicken at this moment ehn …. Even therapy no fi help am, so pained ."

@don_desmond771:

"Chicken Sha no Wan become old taker lol ."

@dee.olah___:

"Chicken is really a bitter being ooo Chaii."

@motunrayo__xoxo:

"He pain him."

@teefinestt:

"I just dislike this dude with what he said."

@heritage_gig:

"Bad belle ni bobo dj chicken yi sha."

@stardomgys:

"Forget cruise or clout chasing , One thing about DJ CHICKEN is that he is never happy for people’s success, why are you so pained Cox Wizkid give MOE 20M .. bro nobody hear anything when ABU ABEL give you money now rest rest rest !!!"

@khelliofficial:

"Make he talk am for English first."

@ayojahofficial:

"One day na one day, all this your talk go land you for forever!! Better learn when to close your mouth."

@naeez_younq:

"That 20 million day pain chicken na only chicken no day ever happy for another man progress but I just still love him ,he just want make Wizkid give am face."

DJ Chicken alleges that he fathered Portable's children

Legit. ng had reported that DJ Chicken had stated that he is the father of Portable's first child.

He claimed that the singer had been raising bastards and calling them children.

Not done with his ranting, he also claimed that the glory Portable is using was given to him by him.

