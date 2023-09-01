Portable has told his version of what happened with his second baby mama, Honey Berry, after she called him out online

The singer justified his not sending his child money for food because Honey Berry uses the money to slay instead

Portable also revealed he kicked his baby mama out of his life because she was promiscuous and tried to become his wife's adviser

Nigerian singer Portable and his second baby mama, Honey Berry, have sparked reactions on social media over why they fell out.

Following Honey Berry's claims about him on social media, Portable jumped on a live video to narrate his side of the situation.

Netizens react as Portable lambasts second baby mama Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@honey_berry1211

According to him, Honey Berry was a street girl, and after she got pregnant, he got a place for her and tried to make a wife out of her.

He added that she started doing video calls with yahoo boys and started slaying with the money he sends for their son's upkeep.

Portable also revealed he finally decided to kick Honey Berry out of her home and his life when she tried to become his wife's adviser, giving her all his information.

Reactions to Portable's side of the story

The singer's reaction to this baby mama's call out got netizens wondering why anyone would date or sleep with him.

barbie__zamani29_:

"Who am I to judge God’s creation but mehn I salute these ladies sha, is it because of the money or what?"

missjuma:

"Portable, take care of your child; no matter your relationship with the mother. It doesn't make any sense to abandon children, because you don't like their mother."

bolyvn2_golden_goddess:

"This guy is so senseless aswearrugod. I blame those ladies tho smh."

olamidayo01:

"Women pls make sure u do well wen u left ur b-daddy. So dt men like dis will not be talking tr@sh on u. Cus wttf is dis?"

olori_adefuye:

"@portablebaeby do your responsibility on your child she use money slay no concern you normal normal do your own part and leave her for God abeg don't suffer that innocent child."

olabisi_balekan:

"Portable na real God forbid"

looking_4_nana:

"I no blame Portable na the girls wey dey open legs 4 am I blame, money is not everything."

korreystiches:

"Spiritual husband better pass portable"

blessingmary_:

"Which one is them say make you no leave husband house you leave husband house? Did you marry her?"

therealoluwadamilola:

"@ashabi_simple see the God forbid kind of husband you opened leg for olorun ku suru."

Portable exposes Lege's chat with Queen Dami

The Zazu crooner threatened to expose Lege's secret for trying to disgrace the late Alaafin's queen and trying to use his name to trend on a podcast.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, Portable shared a conversation the actor had with Queen Dami, which ended in him asking her to send him money.

Every screenshot Portable shared was laden with insults for Lege as he noted that in the guise of helping Queen Dami find a husband, the actor tried to use her for something else, and she disagreed.

Source: Legit.ng