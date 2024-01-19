Davido's trusted aide, Israel DMW is back to ranting on social media about his failed marriage and his ex-wife.

He made a post where he said that his former wife wanted a house worth N10 million before she can come back home

The logistic manager listed the things he had done to survive as he added that he is not from a rich family

Israel Afeare, Davido's trusted aide, seemed not yet done calling out his ex-wife Sheila Courage for leaving him.

Legit.ng had reported that the logistic manager had confirmed that his marriage to Courage was over. He has been on a ranting spree since then.

He made another post where he stated the condition he was given by his former wife before she could return home. According to him, she demanded a house of N10 million from him.

Israel DMW says his estranged wife demanded for N10m house in her name. Photo credit @israeldmw/@sheliacourage

Source: Instagram

Israel DMW lists the things he had done to make money

Explaining further, he said that he was not from a rich home but he had been hustling to make ends meet.

He narrated that he had worked as a bus conductor and block maker before. Israel also said he does not compete with others.

Israel DMW says some ladies can't take pictures in their rented house

Also lamenting, juju as he is fondly called added that some ladies cannot take pictures in their rented apartments because they are dirty and they do not maintain the place well

He added that such ladies pressure other people's wives and girlfriends for nothing.

Israel DMW showed off the photo of a lady whom many believed he was referring to in his instastory.

This came in the wake of another post where the alleged messages ladies were sending to him and wooing him had gone viral.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Israel's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the logistic manager. Here are some of the comments below:

"You talk too much, everything nah just lie lie."

@eye_bee_halliday:

"Can we celebrate @kunleremiofficial today in peace?Abeg nauuuu!!! Isreal leave us alone biko."

@miloola__:

"Isreal this is 2024! Honestly we are just tired."

@__ecnerolf:

"Even though? You go explain explain tire ‘ cos no evidence."

@ch.ocho1389:

"Is there a 10million naira home in Nigeria?"

@_osato_x:

"Make this one rest na, pained soul."

@officialcharlette:

"So after making mouth online you still go back go beg the girl ooo juju my guy, forgiveness fee na 10m you go buy abi you no go buy?:"

@kweenchygor30:

"Move on Israel

@prankhottiee_:

"That’s a Queen right there!!! If you can’t buy face front and leave her alone!!!

@mor__r33n__:

"Wetin be this? Thank God say no be woman they talk like this, they would have probably tagged her the problem. Take your L in peace and move on."

