A video of a beautiful lady tackling her boyfriend for not being financially buoyant has stirred reactions online

Sitting close to him, the young lady pressured him to get her food as she was hungry and refused to back down

Mixed reactions trailed the video as people argued about the role money plays in Nigerian relationships

A Nigerian lady got people talking after she was captured confronting her boyfriend for not having money.

‘'At this age, you do not have money," the lady tackled him while sitting close to the young man who rested his head on his left hand in a worried state.

She tackled him for being broke. Photo Credit: @_nathieblak

Source: TikTok

In the clip shared on TikTok by @_nathieblak, she touched him as she continued to poster him to get her food. The young man spoke calmly as he defended himself.

He admitted not being financially buoyant but maintained that he could do nothing about it. This explanation did not sit well with the lady.

The video has sparked a debate on social media.

Reactions trail the lady's conversation with her boyfriend

marcus fellow said:

"Bro stay away from relationship when you’re broke and when you get the bag please don’t settle for less."

Milly Banks said:

"Relationship wey money no Dey e go later boring, e go later sour, e go later scatter, dem go serve you breakfast on a bigger platter."

up and hungry said:

"Make girl tell me at my age Omo una no dey cook for house."

Icon said:

"They guy was sad because he know he’s friends will not back him up if he go to meet them for help try to walk alone E get why."

Wf God’sTimeQue said:

"If money finish now, how the relationship wan take sweet?"

World president said:

"Omo leave her make she follow Peter."

User not found said:

"Ah great ooh yes you na my guy Pablo say mk I tell you mk you tell that BF mk she go her papa hux may polo for da enter you well bro’s."

