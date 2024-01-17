A man known as Tiga Savage has shown interest in DJ Cuppy and sent her a message on social media

He said that he would be the one to be cooking and he would not look at any other lady once he starts dating her

Savage also stated that he would put beautiful children in the disc jockey and they would achieve all their life goals together

Florence Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has been getting several proposals online since her relationship with British boxer crashed.

Legit.ng had reported that the disc jockey had ended her much-celebrated relationship with her boxer lover, Ryan Taylor. They both unfollowed each other and she stopped flaunting him on social media.

A man known as Tiga Savage took to social media to propose to the heiress. According to him, he will be the one cooking and will lick her armpit.

Man proposes to DJ Cuppy, lists the things he will do for her. Photo credit @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Man tells DJ Cuppy that he will not look at any other lady

In the post, he explained that once she agrees to date him, she will be the main focus.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Savage also added that they will make beautiful children on earth and they will achieve all their life goals together.

This came after the disc jockey shared how she cried in 2023 because of some of the things she had passed through. She had also used her crashed relationship as a lecture at a conference.

See the post here:

Young Duu shoots his shot at DJ Cuppy

Legit.ng had reported that an upcoming singer Young Duu had made a move towards DJ Cuppy.

The disc jockey had posted a beautiful picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Young Duu went under her post to react to it.

He introduced himself and asked her if she was single.

Fans took to the comment section to react to the posts made by the young singer.

DJ Cuppy explains reason for not dropping a song in 2023

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy had apologized to her fans for not releasing music in 2023.

According to her, she wants her fans to be patient with her and said that she was trying to perfect her music. She added that she wants to get it right because of the people who love her.

The disc jockey first dropped her debut album in 2020 with the hit song 'Gelato' where she featured Zlatan Ibile.

Source: Legit.ng