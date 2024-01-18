A new video released on X by Deborah Loveth Olaki, popularly known as Mummy Zee, has thrilled netizens

The woman, who rose to internet fame after she was criticised for saying she wakes up by 4:30 am to cook for her hubby, was seen preparing his food

Many Nigerians commended the mother of one for ignoring her critics, others hailed her appearance

Mummy Zee has sent social media users into a frenzy after sharing a clip where she cooked Indomie noodles for her husband.

The video she uploaded on X captured her showing love to her neighbours by giving them cartons of noodles.

Mummy Zee happily prepared noodles for her husband. Photo Credit: @_Debbie_OA

Source: Twitter

This was after Indomie company fulfilled its pledge to her and delivered many cartons of noodles to her abode.

Mummy Zee said the company told her to share, which inspired her kind gesture. After sharing the cartons, Mummy Zee happily announced she needed to cook for her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She then stepped into the kitchen and was recorded preparing noodles for him.

Mummy Zee became an overnight millionaire after getting over 70 offers from individuals, brands, companies and government agencies.

See her tweet below:

Mummy Zee's video got people talking

@Lexyzdoo said:

"I smile all through watching this, God has indeed favoured your family I tap into this your overflowing blessings. Thank you indomie.

"Mommy Zee emi na fee indomie oooo as online well-wisher."

@AdebanjoPhelumy said:

"Grace met her prepared, mummy zee speaks really fluent too .....our new influencer."

@Ekoonibajeooo said:

"Education is not a scam. Imagine she couldn’t speak well, there would have been a limit to her growth."

@Oluwanonso_Esq said:

"Let me go and prepare indomie for my husband before he returns from work".

"Feminists shall have no peace this month."

@EduEle5 said:

"Your story will forever be one of the highlights of one of the nicest things that has ever happened on this app."

@frankgreen100 said:

"Agba influencer!!!

"Beautiful apartment and I like that you are using the @FixamAfrica gifts."

Mummy Zee and hubby visit NNPCL station for their gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mummy Zee and her husband had visited NNPCL's station to redeem their N200k PMS voucher.

NNPCL had announced the PMS voucher gift as they joined many other Nigerians in making pledges to Mummy Zee and her husband.

In a tweet on X, Mummy Zee shared pictures from her visit to one of NNPCL's stations with her hubby.

"First stop:

"A visit to @nnpclimited to redeem our 200,000 naira pms voucher.

"Zion just woke up and was booting. @AbiolaAdebisi7," she wrote.

Source: Legit.ng