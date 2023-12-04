Nigerian international striker Victor Boniface carried netizens along with his grandmother's visit to Germany

The Bayer Leverkusen player took to social media to share a video of the old woman while watching him play

Victor also introduced his grandmother to his friends and colleagues who were excited to witness her presence

On Sunday, December 3, Nigerian international striker Victor Boniface scored in front of his grandmother as Bayer 04 were held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

The Bayer Leverkusen star experienced more than a memorable match in the presence of his grandmother, who attended the game and had the opportunity to meet several of his teammates.

Victor Boniface's grandmother watches him score Credit: @boniface_jrn

Source: Instagram

Before the game began, a pleased grandmother joined the rest of the spectators in chanting her grandson's name at the BayArena.

Boniface took to social media to convey Grandma's joy at the BayArena as she met some of his friends and colleagues, including star midfielder Granit Xhaka.

See the picture and video below

Netizens react to moments of Boniface's grandma at the stadium

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

@bright___r:

"You no give us better caption today wetin happen?"

@Karovoni:

"Can imagine the joy of watching tens of thousands of people chanting your son’s name. Must really be a proud moment for any parent."

@AdeyemiSijuwade:

"This is beautiful to watch... May we all make our parents proud."

@ManUTDblood:

"Mama self nah sharp woman. She no dey sleep for bicycle. Her leg dey move fast pass motorcycle. She sabi game."

@ManUTDblood:

"Omg this is beautiful. God bless us richly to bless our parents o. See joy overflow."

@Shawnifee:

"This is so dmn beautiful.. Her reaction in the second frame, to his goal is everything! Nothing beats the feeling of your parents seeing you win."

Victor Boniface flies grandma to Germany

The Super Eagles star to Germany to watch him make his debut with Bayer Leverkusen.

Before the weekend's German Bundesliga match, 22-year-old footballer Victor posted images of himself and his grandma flying.

The striker left Belgium's Union SG in the summer and moved to Germany. In sixteen games for the German national team in all competitions, he has contributed 11 goals and six assists.

Source: Legit.ng