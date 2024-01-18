Skit maker Josh2funny will soon be a father for the second time and he has informed his fans about it

He shared the pictures he took with his wife and baby and fans can't have enough of the cute family

The funny man wrote in the caption of his post that another star is on its way while adding that life is beautiful

Popular skit maker Chibuike Josh Alfred, professionally known as Josh2funny, has warmed the hearts of fans with the adorable pictures of his cute family that he shared on social media.

The talented act who appeared on America's Got Talent last year said he is expecting his second child.

He made a picture collage consisting of five photos of his family. In the caption of his post, he said that life is beautiful and added that another star was on its way to his family.

Josh2funny says he is expecting baby number two. Photo credit @josh2funny

Source: Instagram

Joshsfunny's family wear matching colours for their photoshoot

In the pictures he shared on his Instagram page, his family which consists of his son, his wife and himself wore matching colours and looked cute in it.

The skit maker had a white shirt and sky-blue trousers on while his wife wore a flowing gown sky-blue gown with white sandals.

Josh2funny's son who was born in 2022 wore a sky-blue shirt with deep blue shorts.

Josh2funny's wife glowed differently

Bina the pregnant wife of the humour merchant was radiating beauty and glowing despite being heavily pregnant.

The sky-blue colour of her dress complimented her light skin in a lovely way.

See the cute photos here:

Fans react to the post of the skit maker

Reactions have trailed the post made by Josh2funny. Here are some of the comments below:

@nikkilaoye:

"Awww congratulations dear."

@realwarripikin:

"Awwwwwww Congratulations my people."

@theonlychigul:

"See awa beautiful Bina @binataste."

@olowasamuel':

"Big congratulations to you."

@eveesin:

"Shoot on...congrats."

@noela_nwankwo:

"Congratulations Josh.'

@therealfemi:

"Congratulations on the new born Josh."

@fabricsbyursular:

"Congratulations."

@dpocomedian':

"Congratulations brother."

@officialmersea:

"Congratulations fam."

@brainjotter:

"Josh 2 funny. Emphasis on 2. Cheers."

Josh2funny's wife shares video where she was dancing despite battling depression

Legit.ng had reported that Bina, the wife of Josh2funny had stated that she battling depression.

She later posted another video where she was dancing happily despite what she was going through.

Her fans empathized with her and said the depression might have started after she had her first baby.

