Young Duu has stated that he is interested in DJ Cuppy with a tweet he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter

DJ Cuppy had posted a lovely picture on X where she was wearing a crop top and skirt in her in pink colour

Young Duu sighted the photo and made a shot at the DJ by introducing himself and asking if she was single

Upcoming singer and Portable's former signee, Oluwabamishe Lukman Abioro, professionally known as Young Duu, has taken a bold step towards one of his colleagues in the Nigerian music industry.

The singer who had a single with Carter Efe made a move toward billionaire heiress Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy.

The disc jockey had posted a picture on X where she was putting on a crop top and a skirt in her signature colour, pink.

After seeing the picture, Young Duu attempted to woo the disc jockey. He first introduced himself and then asked the DJ if she was single.

However, the DJ has not responded to his tweet. This is coming after Cuppy lamented about her experience in 2023 and how she wept as a result of her ordeal.

The disc jockey was heartbroken a few months ago after parting ways with her boxer lover.

Fans react to the post made by the young singer

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Young Duu. Here are some of the comments below:

@razeeshmurda20:

"If no be life way don your spoil your mate dy ask Cuppy if she dy single."

@desmond78718:

"U can dey behave like banger boi ehh."

@oluwanife47:

"Very soon."

@Younduu and cuppy:

"You can do it bruh."

@Alaragbayiida:

"So you too dey give yourself hope ba?"

@OsasGodwin332:

"You no get traditional name, which one be Young duu."

@itsdeeway:

"Dj Copy,I hear say nah for Horseforge you finish University, shey nah true ."

@WizBritz:

"You don dey craze gan."

@Tundecoke001

"Focus on your music bro."

@DebbiSmith54371:

"Young duu keep chasing the big bag."

Portable exposes Young Duu

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had claimed that Young Duu was after women and not facing his music career.

The singer made the revelation after Young Duu accused him of sending thugs to beat him.

Zazu also claimed that the young singer was always on substance.

