Yul Edochie appears to be one of many boxing lovers who are looking forward to the boxing bout between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou

The Nollywood actor shared a picture of the Cameroon boxer, whom he referred to as his man, in what looked like a show of support

Yul Edochie's social media post has sparked reactions from Nigerian netizens who criticised him

The boxing world is bracing for the big match between Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua and Cameroonian and French boxer Francis Ngannou.

This comes as video from the former heavyweight world champion and the former heavyweight world champion in UFC's first face-off has been trending online.

Yul Edochie supported Francis Ngannou over Anthony Joshua. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

When will Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou's boxing bout take place?

The two boxers have agreed to fight in a ten-round match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, March 8.

Yul Edochie calls Francis Ngannou his man

Ahead of the big fight, Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie shared a picture of Francis Ngannou on his social media timeline in what looked like a show of support.

Yul, who recently called out his first wife, May Edochie, in a caption, wrote:

See his post below:

Netizens roast Yul Edochie for supporting Francis Ngannou

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

benardo_styles:

"Na upside down you dey think sometimes."

valentina_charles0:

"Yul done finally come out for Igbo land enter Yoruba and Cameroon."

_alex_o_joshua:

"Can this man support good things for his life."

timuola_950:

"Does he know you? Queen Yul, this man no know you!"

pabobrikyy444:

"You no dey follow were road dey since I know you @yuledochie."

level4real:

"Against Anthony joshua nah..Joshua for life."

Yul Edochie says 2023 was his best year despite losing son

In another entertainment news, Yul Edochie was dragged by online users over some comments he made about 2023 and the New Year.

Yul shared online that 2023, the year he lost his first son, Kambili, was the best year of his life.

In another report, Yul Edochie celebrated his late son's first posthumous birthday with an emotional message.

Source: Legit.ng