Nigerian skitmaker and musician, Carter Efe, has caused a social media stir over his recent interaction with his colleague, Berri Tiga

A video made the rounds online of Carter Efe raining curses on Berri Tiga while on stage at the Influence Concert

The controversial video sparked a series of hot takes from netizens with many of them blasting Carter Efe

Popular Nigerian singer and skitmaker, Odahowho Efe aka Carter Efe, is once again in the news over his beef with his colleague, Berri Tiga.

Recently, videos spread on social media showing the moment Carter Efe cursed Berri Tiga on stage.

Nigerians react to video as Carter Efe curses Berri Tiga on stage. Photos: @carterefe, @berri_tiga

Source: Instagram

It all started when Tiga had told Efe that they should both perform their tribute song to Wizkid together at the event. The skitmaker was not pleased by the suggestion, and he expressed his anger.

In the viral clip, Carter Efe expressed his anger that Berri Tiga would approach him backstage to say they should perform together on stage when they are not on good terms.

In his words:

“Them say I give person 5%, the useless boy come backstage, e say e wan follow me perform. You dey follow me dey quarrel online but you wan follow me do friendship offline. Where dem for dey do am? If e easy make e get another number 1 song. E dey craze well well, God punish Berri Tiga.”

Nigerians react as Carter Efe curses Berri Tiga on stage at concert

The video of Carter Efe slamming Berri Tiga spread online and raised mixed feelings from netizens. A number of them called the skitmaker childish. Read some of their comments below:

muna.babyxx:

“Too proud for the looks he has.”

__laura_baby_:

“Now I know he’s not lying about his age.”

bolajisparks:

“God knows how He does His things sha . I’m still trying to figure out this guy’s talent. See the way God blessed Nasboi. The whole industry came through for him. That’s unity and that’s what we preach. All in the name of wanting to trend you create enemies and burn bridges. When the chips are down… you’d be lonely.”

fiftyshades_of_oyin:

“Immature thing.”

rosythrone:

“Y’all still doubting his age after this?? LOL guy is childish.”

pj.stars:

“Nah, this is particular act of Carter is chîldish.”

carsbloggerrrr:

“You caused all this! You should’ve face you comedy career music is not for you! Don’t claim any of those songs bro!”

billerownworld:

“Nah Watin make wizkid no show una love una day behave like small pikin.”

princenedu_:

“I beg who de pay to go watch this mumu guy???”

eneshaleee:

“Dis guy is poorly behaved.”

big.man.tobe:

“You spit like metro too much!! Has anyone told you da?”

iiam_fave:

“This is child.ish , gut.ter behavior .”

queenjesyka:

“If I was the organiser and I paid you both to perform that song and you pull up like this, it's gonna be a laaaaaawsuit!”

Why Young Duu called out Carter Efe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Young Duu accused his colleague Carter Efe of trying to take advantage of him. This was after Carter Efe performed their hit single "Oyinmo" at an event without taking him along.

Young Duu, who linked up with Carter Efe after he left Portable's label, said the skit maker was not a musician, yet he used his work for personal gain.

The upcoming singer said he had been put in a worse situation since leaving Zeh Nation.

Source: Legit.ng