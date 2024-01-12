Carter Efe has taken to X to respond to Daniel Regha after he criticized his latest song 'Babypiano'

Regha has said that the sound of the music was good for only children willing to learn state and capital in school

In response, Efe said Regha should not delete his tweet and wait to see the massive success the song will record

Skit maker turned music artiste Odahohwo Joseph, aka Carter Efe, has responded to the message social critic Daniel Regha tweeted about his latest song 'Babypaino'.

Efe had released a new song titled 'Babypiano' which some people including Regha said was not matured enough for adults. Regha advised Efe to collaborate with Alaba marketers or record the song on CD and distribute to schools.

In response to his tweet, Efe who had also dropped a song with Young Duu before said that Regha should wait and see the success the music will record.

Carter Efe says Regha should not delete his tweet

Stating further, Carter Efe added that 'Babypiano' will soon top the chart as number one music worldwide.

The controversial singer urged Regha not to delete his tweet because when it happens, he will be the first to remind him.

See their tweet here:

Fans react to the tweet made by Carter Efe

Reactions have trailed the tweet made by the musician. Here are some of the comments below:

@Blessindave:

"Ohh na because you wan make your pikin learn state and capital na why you sing am. Nice concept bro. Song for kids."

@honest30bgfan_:

"You way no go smell number 1."

@Macy_Macy0:

"Na Nigerian Government I blame."

@Austinesmart7

"Is taking over the world in your dreams., step up ur pen game or go back to your dancing naked skits."

@wizkidfc_:

"Prodigal Son. You're doing well."

@legacydefi1:

"Using a baby to chase clout has to be the silliest thing you could do."

@8Planets_:

"BABYPIANO . You are indeed a talented comedian cos that genre alone they make me laugh.

@jahy_o"fficial:

"Dedicate it to this baby."

@Kozil3_0:

"If e enter number one make I no see 2025."

@Macy_Macy0:

"The only chart way that song fit enter Na Ikorodu Top 100."

Carter Efe stops Oyinmo's challenge

Legit.ng had reported that Efe had reacted to the calls online about the his Oyinmo challenge.

He released a statement online and said people should stop the Oyinmo challenge as he cited health and life hazards challengers undertake.

He noted that the challenge was about people finding creative ways to appreciate God, not rolling around in an unhealthy environment.

