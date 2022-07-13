Movies are stories told visually, the Nigerian movie industry has over time told stories of the country's political space most times with subtlety and with fictional characters

Some of such movies have over time gone on to win several awards and gain so much attention as it tells stories of the Nigerian reality that a lot of people can relate to

They tell stories of the political underworld that so many people don't understand their workings and really want to find out the truth about them

There are quite a number of movies that have been churned out by Nollywood over the years that have told tales of the dark side of Nigeria's politics, but some have stood out.

The creators of these movies make use of subliminal messages, fictional characters and subtle similarities, left for their viewers most of the time to decipher and understand in relation to the political state of the West African country.

Nollywood Movies over time that reveals Secrets of Nigerian Politics Photo Credit: @kemiadetiba /@katehenshaw

Source: Instagram

Legit.Ng in cognizance of the recent events and happenings across the Nigerian political space, and with the rising involvement of Nollywood actors, filmmakers and entertainers in politics, spotlights some Nollywood movies that tell tales of the country's unique state of affairs.

Below is a list of the top 5 movies that relate deeply to the Nigerian political landscape;

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. 4th Republic

The title of the movie for anyone who is quite eschewed with the political system of the country will understand immediately it talks about the country's return to democracy in 1999.

4th Republic is a Nollywood movie directed by Ishaya Bako and was co-written by Emil Garuba and Zainab Omaki.

This 2019 movie tells the story of the Kogi state political history and to a large extent tells an incisive truth about the Nigerian state.

2. Saworoide

This classic Yoruba movie gives a unique view of how the Nigerian military got involved in the country's politics and the dangers of autocratic leaders.

The movie was released in 1999, and directed by the legendary filmmaker Tunde Kelani. The movie was set in a fictional Yoruba town, but it depicts the betrayals, violence, exploitation, bribery and corruption that the Nigerian political system is ridden with.

The movie stars, veteran actors like Lere Paimo, Kola Oyewo and Bukky Wright and Kunle Afolayan.

It is still a great watch to date

3. King Of Boys I & II (K.O.B)

This Netflix original series is one of the most popular and biggest movies out of Nigeria in the last 5-years, even though it is yet to win an award for its exploits.

It was co-produced and directed by Kemi Adetiba, starring Sola Sobowale, Toni Tones, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Deyemi Okanlawon and Akin Lewis.

K.O.B was first released in 2018, this crime-political thriller tells the story of Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman and philanthropist with a rising political stature called into question by her underworld connections.

Oba as she was famously referred to in the series had to grapple with her ambition of becoming Lagos State governor and her underworld history which was largely responsible for her wealth and power.

It's a must-watch if you haven't seen it yet.

4. Your Excellency

This 2019 political satire comic movie was written by the current deputy governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party for Lagos state, Funke Akindele.

It was also Funke's directorial debut. The film chronicled the story of a bumbling billionaire businessman and failed Presidential candidate, Chief Akindele Ajadi played by Akin Lewis who throughout the movie was obsessed with being like the former American president Donald Trump.

Ajadi at first wasn't seen as a true contender by the other parties and candidates contesting in the election. However, just at the verge when his campaign seemed set to collapse, Ajadi got anointed by a majority party and becomes a top credible contender with the assistance of his viral dance steps and acts on social media.

5. New Patriots

This political action drama was released in 2021, produced by Dr. Rotimi Adelola, a former SSG of the Ondo State government.

The movie captures the mood of the country in these troubled times of insecurity and the agitations for secession.

The movie was set in a fictional state, the Republic of Aruguna, it exposes a malign, corruption-infested political reality of leadership gone wrong.

Tonto Dikeh announced as ADC deputy governorship candidate of Rivers state

Legit.Ng recalls reporting some weeks ago that ace actress, Tonto Dikeh had fully launched her political career and may well become the next deputy governor of Rivers state.

The movie star was announced as the running mate for the African Democratic Congress (ADC)’s governorship candidate, Tonte Ibraye.

Dikeh had excitedly shared the news on her official Instagram page while expressing appreciation for being considered by the party.

Source: Legit.ng