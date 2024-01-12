Nigerian singer Burna Boy is trending on social media for the umpteenth time over his funny facial expressions

The Grammy-winning music star’s reaction was captured on camera after he spotted actress Eniola Badmus’ new slim stature

The funny look on Burna’s face after seeing Badmus soon caused a huge stir on social media, with fans reacting to it

Popular Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, is back in the news over his funny facial expression when reacting to things.

Just recently, the I Told Them crooner was chilling at the nightclub when he spotted Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus. Recall that the movie star became a trending topic in 2023 when she underwent a massive weight loss.

Burna Boy was stunned after seeing Eniola Badmus' slim body. Photos: @eniola_badmus, @burnaboygram

In the viral video, Burna Boy was laughing and hugging a friend when he spotted Eniola Badmus. The music star could not hide his surprise, going by the stunned expression on his face.

Badmus had a small smile on her face as Burna Boy continued to stare at her in disbelief.

See the funny video below:

Fans react to video of Burna Boy and Eniola Badmus

The video of Burna Boy’s facial expression after spotting Eniola Badmus at the club soon went viral on social media. It raised a series of hilarious comments from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Big7record:

“Burna is just so effortlessly funny a pure walking meme.”

officialbigdom_:

“Burna can never hide his facial expression’s never!!”

son_of_neill:

“Burna is always shocked, can we please have his reaction on when he won the Grammy?”

regina_thomps:

“Are you sure Burna uses social media at all? dude is always surprise about everything like he’s never seen or heard about it online before.”

Tonia.gram_:

“After akin and pawpaw, na Burna boy be next for king of memes. His facial expressions is everything.”

dazzlyngoldyn:

“That means our Odogwu is too busy to be a social media butterfly then, cos Eniola’s body dn teh na…his shock face is highlight.”

_fahyah_:

“This man doesn’t care about any other celebrity cos how’s he just knowing this .”

diannah_________:

“This guy he is always surprised about things happening like he doesn’t use social media at all.”

