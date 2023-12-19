Popular Nigerian comedian and actress Real Warri Pikin has made the news for the umpteenth time over her weight loss

The media personality shared new photos of herself on Instagram, and netizens reacted to the snaps

A number of social media users commented on how her weight loss suited her and made her look younger

Popular Nigerian comedian and actress, Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin, is trending online after she posted new photos.

On her official Instagram page, the media personality shared new snaps of herself rocking a lovely pink outfit.

In the snaps, Warri Pikin showed off her slim frame as she posed for the camera in her beaded pink outfit with feathery details.

See the photos below:

Reactions as Real Warri Pikin shows off slim figure in pink outfit

Shortly after the new photos were posted online, a number of netizens shared their hot takes on it. Some of them reacted to how her weight loss surgery affected her appearance while others gushed over her looks.

Read some of their comments below:

its_real_sandra:

“I don't like this her new body Sha,she looks sick don't come for me oo because if you do you go collect.”

theshantelblack:

“She looks so young! Omo take care of yourself for you oh! Do what you are comfortable with. It’s your body first before any other person, the world will adjust!!! I don talk my own.”

i_amstaciastacy:

“Area! Wetin dey play! Make una clear road cos this woman too fine!! Chaii! Who dey zuzu! Who dey magirimo?, for this kain cold weather so, throw way your duvet cos this smoking pot of beauty na wetin need o! Who dey!!! You dey check am?”

msmmakan:

“So being overweight can make someone look unnecessarily old.”

mayphillip14:

“This girl na very young girl but I’m surprise to see people saying that she look sick because of her weight, doesn’t it mean that people wanted that her with those fats? Because I don’t understand .”

achu_uzoma:

“She looks so much younger .”

benny_bor01:

“Let’s say the truth she looks more better wen she was fat.”

