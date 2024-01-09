A slim lady has shared a hilarious video of herself wearing one leg of her best friend's trousers as a skirt

The video gained traction as the user hilariously shared her predicament after visiting her friend without extra clothes

Netizens found the situation relatable with some suggesting that she could make two skirts out of the oversized trousers

In a TikTok video that quickly gained popularity, a slim lady showcased her creative fashion hack.

With a humorous twist, she transformed her best friend's oversized trousers into a makeshift skirt.

Lady rocks best friend's trousers in funny video Photo credit: @tamaradaka/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady rocks bestie’s trousers in style

The video highlighted the disparity in size between the two friends, leading to an amusing fashion dilemma.

The TikTok user identified as @tamaradaka, in her caption, invited viewers to relate to the situation.

She hilariously portrayed her situation after visiting her chubby best friend without bringing any spare clothes.

She wrote;

“POV: you visit your Bestfriend without extra clothes can y’ all relate.”

Reactions as lady rocks best friend's oversized clothes

The video resonated with many netizens who have once found themselves in similar predicaments, leading to a flood of comments.

Some playfully remarked that the oversized trousers could be used to create not just one, but two skirts.

PEREMO30 said:

“Na two skirt you don get soft.”

Omolabake said:

“Me in @Barney cloth.”

_Soma reacted:

“@C_C_ Collectionz she has given me idea ele no need to worry again.”

ma.matedd reacted:

“I dy come make I enter the other side.”

@Ewuradwoa Arthur said:

“This is us, no two ways about it.”

@Kyra reacted:

“Run here.”

@kabaye said:

“Make it a skirt.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng