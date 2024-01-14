Top Nigerian singer Asake has clocked a new age of 29 to the joy of his many fans and celebrity colleagues

Asake announced the good news online as he turned a new age on January 13, 2024, and he received an outpouring of love

A number of VIPs joined Asake to celebrate his big day by dropping their goodwill messages online

Much loved Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, has caused a stir on social media with his 29th birthday celebration.

On January 13, 2024, Asake turned the new age and took to his official Instagram page to share the great news with many fans.

Fans react as singer Asake celebrates 29th birthday in style. Photos: @asakemusic

The Lonely At The Top crooner shared a series of lovely photos of himself posing with a bicycle and he accompanied the snap with a simple and heartfelt caption. In Asake’s message, he recognised his growth while still expecting to reach more milestones.

He wrote:

“Today I honor the journey I’ve been on and the journey yet to come. Happy birthday to a resilient soul ”

See his post below:

Davido, others join Asake to celebrate 29th birthday

Asake’s 29th birthday announcement was quickly followed by an outpouring of love from his many fans and celebrity colleagues. Davido, Obi Cubana, Eniola Badmus and others shared their goodwill messages with him.

Read some of them below:

davido:

“HBD MR MONEY ❤️.”

obi_cubana:

“Mr Money....Happy birthday ❤️❤️.”

Isrealdmw:

“OLOLADE JOR ❤️”

mariachikebenjamin:

“Happy Birthday ❤️.”

asherkine:

“Happy birthday Mr. Money.”

naijaeverything:

“Mr Money Rora!! Happy birthday best African Artist!! ‍♂️.”

ikorodu_bois:

“Happy birthday.”

prettymikeoflagos:

“Happy birthday Mr Money ”

virtuousi:

“Happy birthday Mr Money .”

kelechiafc:

“Happy Birthday Mr Money. Blessings brother .”

eniola_badmus:

“Happy birthday boy.”

na_omiyy:

“Happy birthday Ololademi ”

temi_genius:

“Cheers to more life Mr. Money.”

