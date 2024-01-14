Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has caused a stir on social media with her latest public announcement

On her Instagram page, the music star warned people to be careful when hugging ladies wearing wigs at the club

Tiwa Savage’s post raised a series of hilarious comments from netizens as they reacted to what she had to say

On her Instagram stories, the music star, who appeared to have gone clubbing, shared her interesting observation with netizens.

According to Mama JamJam, people need to be careful when they are hugging ladies who are wearing wigs at the club. Explaining further, Tiwa Savage noted that she had been adjusting her wig all night.

She wrote:

“Pls you people should be careful when hugging girls with wigs in the club. I don adjust tire this night.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Tiwa Savage’s announcement about how ladies who wear wigs at the club should be treated spread on social media and it raised a series of funny comments. Read some of them below:

Boss_mikelvickidennis:

“Go with your NASHURA AIR, ma.”

jenny_oboz:

“Someone actually hugged me and squeezed my neck I don’t know what he was thinking I had to hold my head and my wig.”

nanarelishcakes_n_chops:

“Always make sure your weaving is neat ocoz this type of situation you might have to later remove the wig.”

___rhoyaltiee:

“They will even squeeze ur neck join .. like bruhhhhh, u wanna kill me on top hug o.”

chocolatekennie:

“help me tell them pls .”

obiagelidbee:

“Aunty Tiwa … u hv a lot of msg this year .”

f8warrihobaby:

“Ahan! I have said this thing a thousand times. Maybe y'all will listen now coming from the Queen.”

enabeth_:

“To my man especially.”

theyknow_nothing:

“Carry your natural hair biko.”

omosexy88:

“Me I don tighten all my wigs.”

Nessa_glamz:

“I swear it’s annoying.”

Tiwa Savage makes acting debut, plays lead role

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage made it known that she is now an actress and has made her first appearance in a movie titled 'Water and Garri'.

According to the singer, who is a London landlady, the movie took more than two years to produce.

She added that it was the most adventurous and fulfilling project she had ever embarked upon.

