A young woman has captured the hearts of netizens after sharing a heartwarming video with her oyinbo husband

The video which was taken during their traditional marriage shoot showed the lovebirds gushing over each other

The couple's bond and affection shone through the video and online communities congratulated them on their journey of love

A young Nigerian woman has gone viral on the TikTok app after showing off her adorable white husband.

The video posted by the bride identified as @slimprecie showcased the couple's love and affection, capturing the joy and excitement of their special day.

Lady weds oyinbo lover Photo credit: @slimprecie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman shares heartwarming traditional marriage photoshoot with oyinbo husband

While sharing the video via her account, she reiterated that their love would continue waxing stronger every year.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her words;

“To the love that grows stronger with each passing year.”

Netizens extend congratulatory messages to woman and oyinbo husband

As the woman's video spread across social media platforms, netizens quickly extended their congratulatory messages to the happy couple.

The online community celebrated their journey of love and growth, expressing admiration for their bond and the beautiful moments captured in the post.

Messages of love and well wishes flooded the comments section, creating a virtual space of joy and positivity.

@rutiliciouser8727697 reacted:

“Where una dey see this white man self congratulation.”

Dorcas said:

“Congratulations dear.”

Sommie reacted:

“My bestie and I in the next five years.”

@kimnazzy68 reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@special girlie reacted:

“Where una dy see this kind love & congrats my love.”

Elina20 reacted:

“Congratulations dear I can't wait to see my baby I miss him.”

@prittyannie said:

“Love is a beautiful thing see me watching and smiling.”

@usehappiness reacted:

“I love you guys good one.”

Joy LI reacted:

“Congratulations this is beautiful.”

Blessing reacted:

“Congratulations, I wish to find mine one day.”

Hephaine reacted:

“Congratulations sweetheart i pray I find someone real soon.”

@blessingchris123 said:

“Congratulations to you I tap from ur blessing.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man marries beautiful oyinbo woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who married a German woman has shown her off online as they prepared for their traditional wedding.

The oyinbo bride adjusted her husband's outfit before they got ready for their reception. They looked beautiful together in a TikTok video. The cute couple posed for photos with their matching attires. Like the Yorubas, the woman had the same materials from her headgear on her shoulders.

Describing his beautiful bride, the man (@cute_bodex) said: "In her I found love that knows no boundaries, where German precision meets warmth and vibrancy of Yoruba culture."

Source: Legit.ng