Nigerian music has gotten to a stage where music genres like Afrobeats are recognised at the international level.

Thanks to the many singers who have helped push the brand abroad, a number of Nigerian music stars have been able to perform at recognised sporting events, from veterans like D'banj to the likes of Tems and Rema.

D'banj performed 'Top Of The World' at AFCON 2013.

Source: Instagram

Listed below are some of the Nigerian singers who have performed at sporting events.

1. D'banj at the 2013 AFCON closing ceremony

In 2013 D'banj performed at the closing ceremony of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). He gave a thrilling performance of his hit track ‘Top Of The World,’ at the event in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Watch the video of his performance below:

2. Davido thrills many alongside other singers at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

In 2022, DMW label owner Davido performed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar before the final match between Argentina and France.

The Nigerian music star shared the stage with other artists at the closing ceremony of the world cup.

Watch the video of Davido's performance below:

3. Burna Boy, Tems and Rema make Nigeria proud at the 2023 NBA All-Star games

The Nigerian singers made the country proud again with their individual performances during the halftime show at the NBA All-star games in 2023.

Burna Boy opened the floor with his hit songs like It’s Plenty, Last Last and Anybody. Rema performed Calm Down and Holiday while Tems performed Free Mind, Crazy Tings and her verses on Wizkid’s Essence and Future’s Wait For You.

Watch the videos of their performance below:

4. Dreams come true for Kizz Daniel as he performs at Fan Festival in Qatar

Worthy of mention is talented singer Kizz Daniel who performed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Fan Festival in Qatar.

Kizz Daniel performed his hit songs like Buga and Cough. It was a special moment for Vado as it comes after he revealed his intention to perform at the world cup months before he got an invite.

Watch a video from his performance below:

5. Patoranking thrills the audience at Fan Festival in Qatar

Like Kizz Daniel, Patoranking performed at Qatar's 2022 FIFA World Cup fan festival.

One of the highlights from the singer's performance saw him encourage members of the audience to keep their flashlights on as he serenaded them with his voice.

An excited Patoranking, in the caption of the video he shared, wrote:

“And the world listened."

Watch the video below:

Burna Boy to perform at the 2023 Uefa Champions League final

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy would perform at the 2022/23 Uefa Champions League (UCL) final in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

UEFA made the exciting update known via its social media page, sharing a video of Burna Boy speaking ahead of his performance.

A caption to the video read:

“Big news! @burnaboy will be performing at the Champions League final in Istanbul alongside another amazing headliner!.”

