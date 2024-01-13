The Super Eagles will join the other 23 Nations for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) starting today, January 13, 2024

The tournament, which is the most prestigious in African football, also comes with cash rewards

Details show that over N30 billion will be shared between the winners and losers

The Confederation of African Football is set to pay the winner of the 2024 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire $7 million (over N6.70 billion).

This is a 40% or $2 million increase when compared to the $5 million received by Senegal for winning the 2023 AFCON.

AFCON 2024 winner to go home with $7m

Source: Getty Images

Breakdown of AFCON prize money

According to the statement published on CAF website, the winners of the 2024 tournament will receive $7, while the runners-up get $4 million.

Also, the two semi-finalists will receive $2.5 million, with each of the four quarter-finalists taking home $1.3 million.

Winner: $7 million

Runners-up: $4 million

Semi-finalists (each): $2.5 million

Quarter-finalists (each): $1.3 million

The Super Eagles will go into the tournament as one of the favourites to clinch the top prize.

Reacting to the prize increase for 2024 AFCON Patrice Motsepe CAF president said:

“CAF has made significant progress over the past two years in increasing the prize money of the AFCON and all its other major competitions.

"We have increased the prize money of the AFCON winners to $7m, which is a 40 per cent increase from the previous AFCON prize money."

Previous AFCON prize money

Punch reports that in the 2021 AFCON held in Cameroon, the champions, Senegal, were rewarded with $5 million, while runners-up Egypt got $2.75 million.

The losing semi-finalists were rewarded $2.2 million, with the quarter-finalists receiving $1.8 million.

In 2019, the champion Algeria received $4.5 million, and runners-up Senegal got $2.5 million.

Super eagle touch down at Côte d'Ivoire for AFCON

In another story, the Nigerian national football team has touched down in Côte d'Ivoire ahead of the impending AFCON scheduled to begin on January 13.

The star-studded Super Eagles team, much like the players from the Ghanaian national team, donned traditional home-made attire as they arrived in the host nation for the continental competition.

The team departed Nigeria without the in-form Bayern Leverkusen's Victor Boniface after he sustained an injury during a friendly game.

