CAF Set to Share Over N30bn to Top Performers at AFCON 2024, Super Eagles N6bn
- The Super Eagles will join the other 23 Nations for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) starting today, January 13, 2024
- The tournament, which is the most prestigious in African football, also comes with cash rewards
- Details show that over N30 billion will be shared between the winners and losers
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
The Confederation of African Football is set to pay the winner of the 2024 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire $7 million (over N6.70 billion).
This is a 40% or $2 million increase when compared to the $5 million received by Senegal for winning the 2023 AFCON.
Breakdown of AFCON prize money
According to the statement published on CAF website, the winners of the 2024 tournament will receive $7, while the runners-up get $4 million.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Also, the two semi-finalists will receive $2.5 million, with each of the four quarter-finalists taking home $1.3 million.
- Winner: $7 million
- Runners-up: $4 million
- Semi-finalists (each): $2.5 million
- Quarter-finalists (each): $1.3 million
The Super Eagles will go into the tournament as one of the favourites to clinch the top prize.
Reacting to the prize increase for 2024 AFCON Patrice Motsepe CAF president said:
“CAF has made significant progress over the past two years in increasing the prize money of the AFCON and all its other major competitions.
"We have increased the prize money of the AFCON winners to $7m, which is a 40 per cent increase from the previous AFCON prize money."
Previous AFCON prize money
Punch reports that in the 2021 AFCON held in Cameroon, the champions, Senegal, were rewarded with $5 million, while runners-up Egypt got $2.75 million.
The losing semi-finalists were rewarded $2.2 million, with the quarter-finalists receiving $1.8 million.
In 2019, the champion Algeria received $4.5 million, and runners-up Senegal got $2.5 million.
Super eagle touch down at Côte d'Ivoire for AFCON
In another story, the Nigerian national football team has touched down in Côte d'Ivoire ahead of the impending AFCON scheduled to begin on January 13.
The star-studded Super Eagles team, much like the players from the Ghanaian national team, donned traditional home-made attire as they arrived in the host nation for the continental competition.
The team departed Nigeria without the in-form Bayern Leverkusen's Victor Boniface after he sustained an injury during a friendly game.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng