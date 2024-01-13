Days after getting a cease and desist order from his first baby mama, Davido takes to the gram to pepper his haters with a photo

A photo shared on the singer's Instagram story has got people talking as he flaunts his wife, Chioma Adeleke

In the viral photo was an image of the young mother of two flaunting a back view of her risque figure

Renowned Afrobeat singer Davido doesn't seem to be one who would let subtly digs fly by him without firing back.

Days after he was served, a petition was filed by his colleague Tiwa Savage, and a cease and desist order was issued by his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu. Davido jabs back.

Singer Davido creates a stir on social media as the back-view image of his wife posted online goes viral. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

A photo shared by the singer on his Instagram story has sparked a series of mixed reactions on his social media pages.

The photo posted on his story is that of his wife, Chioma.

Davido shares back view photos of Chioma

The viral photo is a back-view image of Davido's wife, Chioma Rowland, and netizens have read several meanings to it.

Some have described it as a dig aimed at the singer's first baby mama. Others noted that it was a message to those who dragged him to court to speak to his backside.

See the viral post below:

Fans react to photos of Chioma's back side post on IG

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral photo:

@mollyswits_:

"Sophia won't slp well tonight."

@porsche_anderson:

"One and only Mrs Adeleke . Incase you didn’t know."

@tochi_lifestyle:

"Sophia & her supporters left the WhatsApp group & sued the admin to court immediately."

@machoooline:

"Person wey fit dey on top another woman now fake love."

@dascopeman:

"David please post more of this picture make their mind no rest."

@mjay_adorable:

"So what are we supposed to do with her nyash."

@veemara_:

"They will soon start r@nting and serve papers. Meanwhile, welcome to the comment session, what would you like to drink??"

@jitelouis:

"Marriage to Davido na sham no reason am."

