The African Cup of Nations competition, AFCON 2023, is a few days away. The players from Nigeria and Ghana have arrived at the hosting nation Cote D'Ivoire in colourful attires.

Nigeria's Super Eagles team wore white kaftan with green designs. Their lovely outfits were complimented with a cap, while Ghana's Black Stars wore their traditional kente material, which they wrapped around their shoulders on a white shirt.

Netizens react to Super Eagles and Black Stars' outfits to Cote D'Ivoire. Source: @ng_supereagles, @yabaleftonline/Instagram

Source: Instagram

After arrival, several football enthusiasts commented on what the players and coaching crew wore. While some people loved the outfits, others have contrary opinions.

AFCON 2023 set for Saturday, Jan 13 - Sunday, Feb 11 2024

The biennial competition, which is organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), was initially slated for 2023, but it was moved to 2024. The games will commence on Saturday, January 13, and close on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Hopes are high for the Super Eagles to do well, as they are three-times champions of the competition. They won the trophy in 1980, 1994, and 2013. The Black Stars of Ghana are also not a write-off, as they are strong contenders in the competition and have won it four times.

See the outfit of the Nigerian team in the slides below:

See lovely photos of the Ghanaian team's outfit below:

Netizens react to the football teams' outfits

Several people shared their opinions on the outfits of both teams. See some of them below:

@olamideoficiall:

"One dey go owambe, the other dey go shrine."

@MULABETTING:

"It’s results we want. All these swag we won’t still get to the quarter finals. Mtchew. I have given up on the super eagles a long time ago. Let’s just have fun anyway."

@baddest_cash:

"I think black stars of Ghana are our village elders going to attend a meeting."

@pacifik_cruise:

"One is in the age of light while the other is still in the dark ages…"

@mr_blogger1:

"Still copying our style though, so we still gonna think this ones are Igbo from Nigeria

@EnyinwaDaddy:

"Una wan start something wey nor go quick end oh."

@Iyanuoluwa4sure:

"They both look very good. We are Africans and we are beautiful."

Legit.ng earlier reported a trending video showing the moment the Super Eagles squad, including Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, and Alex Iwobi, among others, arrived in Cote d'Ivoire in white outfits.

They touched down at the Aéroport International Felix Houphouet Boigny d'Abidjan on Wednesday, January 10.

A video shared via CAF's X account showed Osimhen listening to a song by popular singer Wizkid.

