A Nigerian lady captured her husband’s ecstatic reaction when their national team scored in their second match

The man saw the Nigerian player score from the spot to give them a 1-0 lead against Ivory Coast

He could not contain his joy and expressed it by fist-pumping and swaying his body emotionally

A Nigerian lady decided to film her husband’s hilarious and heartwarming reaction when their national team scored a crucial goal in their second match of the tournament and posted it on TikTok for everyone to see.

The man was glued to the screen as he watched the Nigerian striker take a penalty kick and send the ball into the back of the net to give them a 1-0 advantage over their opponents.

In a video shared by @stephblackpearl, he was so thrilled and proud of his team’s performance that he burst into a spontaneous celebration by clenching his fist and moving his body sideways in a rhythmic dance.

His wife captured his genuine and adorable expression of happiness and shared it with thousands of TikTok users who loved his enthusiasm and passion for his team.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Eddybongo reacted:

“The only people wey no like this country na politicians.”

Pius adeola said:

“Thanks 4ur Patriotism Bro. We are Proud of U.”

Blessing wrote:

“He no sabi scream abi shout ni.”

Extyexty commented:

“Am proud of my country Nigeria.”

Kajay also commented:

“They wan play penalty,ur spirit must change,I no go offline throughout yesterday.”

Lil kratos:

“Where was he walking to before the penalty was taken?”

Mataga:

“We appreciate the love bro from Nigeria.”

Invisible839383838:

“That backface you give the tv was my condition oo Omo they almost give me heart attack.”

Alexowills:

“That guy Away 1goal done play, d madam no no watin dey go on.”

