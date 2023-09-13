Top Nigerian singer Burna Boy was one of the many Nigerians shocked by the death of Mohbad

In videos making the rounds, the moment Burna Boy found out about Mohbad’s passing was captured on camera

Burna Boy’s reaction to the sad news of Mohbad’s death raised a series of mixed feelings on social media

Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s reaction to music star Mohbad’s death has made headlines on social media.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that talented singer and former Marlian Music star Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 27.

A video showed the moment Burna Boy found out about Mohbad's death. Photos: @iammohbad, @king_manny

The news of Mohbad’s death gradually started making the rounds on the fateful day, and Burna Boy seemed to have found out about it during an Instagram live session.

The self-styled Odogwu was seen on his associate King Manny’s Instagram live when many comments started to drop about how Mohbad had passed on.

Burna, who was puffing on a cigar, looked at his screen in shock as he called on his aide, King Manny, to see the comments popping up on his screen. The City Boy crooner looked genuinely surprised when the news started to sink in, and he wondered out loud what could have caused Mohbad’s death.

See the video of the moment Burna Boy found out below:

Reactions to moment Burna Boy found out about Mohbad’s death

The video of Burna Boy’s reaction to Mohbad’s death soon went viral on social media. The music star’s facial expression raised mixed feelings online. While some netizens agreed that he was truly shocked, others said he was acting, and there was no way he wouldn't have found out about it earlier.

Read some of their comments below:

Late Mohbad's wife and son

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported about the late singer, Mohbad's wife, Omowunmi and their son, Light.

Omowunmi had taken to her Instagram page to lament greatly over the demise of her husband as she wondered what would now be the fate of their son.

According to the 24-year-old widow, her son with Mohbad had just clocked five months on the same day the singer died.

Source: Legit.ng