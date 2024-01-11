Ashabi Simple, one of the wives of Portable marked her birthday on Wednesday and Portable went to see her

She wrote a long note about the kind gesture her husband showed her on her special day

The mother of one showed off things Portable gave her and she said he was the first person to wish her well on her day

Akinyanju Omobolarinwa better known as Ashabi Simple has shown off luxury items her husband Portable bought for her birthday.

The mother of one who graduated last year had marked her birthday on Wednesday and Portable was the first person to wish her well.

Portable's actress wife, Ashabi Simple shows off birthday gifts her husband gave her. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@ashabi_simple

Source: Instagram

According to her, she is not her husband's favourite but he still showed up for her. She displayed the luxury items she was given by her husband. Sneakers, a laptop, a bag, a new phone, and some other items. The singer said she should be using the phone to call him and the laptop for making movies.

Ashabi Simple praises her husband

In the caption of her post, Ashabi Simple showered encomium on the father of her son and said that she didn't expect the commitment he had shown her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The actress thanked him for the respect he has shown her and for hearing her anytime she calls on him. Recall that Ashabi Simple had boasted about her position in the singer's life ahead of her birthday. She said that she was the 4th woman in his life.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by the actress

Reactions have trailed the birthday message made by Ashabi Simple. Here are some of the comments below:

@blazingnicole:

"This lady is a wife material so contented."

@acupofpeacefulmind_:

"I noticed she is contented and appreciate little things God will never leave u ashabi.'

@habgbe:

"What make you think you are not his favorite. Na only him and his best padis know his favorite. You sha continue to respect and appreciate him, you will gain from him for your children, remain focus."

@debbycanty0:

"God will continue to bless your union."

@kabirucostrouble:

"I fit see borrow the phone use?"

@sylviajohnson8153:

"This is lovely, thank you portable for all the smile you put on Ashabi face."

@lasisi_adetoun:

"Awn this is lovely may God continue to bless him."

@sugarsharon67:

"Awwww. Portable say na money be i love u. Dem no dey chop love ."

@_berrywhiteofficial:

"Thank you portable for making her day."

@shay.man.794:

"Wow Zazu til bo card I love you both nice one realest."

Ashabi Simple drools over Portable

Legit.ng had reported that Ashabi Simple had gushed over her husband and informed her fans that she was missing him..

She posted a video of herself and her husband where they were vibing and dancing to his song in the car.

The actress prayed for her and said she was going to sleep so she could dream about him.

Source: Legit.ng