Canada's official immigration authority outlined what border officers examine when a foreigner arrives to apply for a work permit at a port of entry

The checks cover three key areas that every applicant must satisfy before their application can move forward to the next level

Family members travelling alongside an applicant face a separate process that only begins once the primary application is resolved

Canada has outlined exactly what a border officer will look at when a foreign national arrives at a port of entry to apply for a work permit, giving prospective workers a clearer picture of what to expect on arrival.

According to Canada's official immigration authority, the process begins the moment a traveller informs the border officer of their intention to apply for a work permit. From that point, the officer conducts three specific checks before the application can proceed.

Canada lists 3 things border officers check for work permit application at entry. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

What Canada's border officer will check

1. The first item the officer examines is the applicant's passport or travel document, confirming that it is valid and in order.

2. The officer then verifies that the applicant meets both the eligibility and admissibility requirements for entry into Canada.

3. Finally, where applicable, the officer checks that the applicant's medical certificate is valid.

All three conditions must be satisfied for the application to advance. Applicants who require biometrics will provide them on the spot during the same interaction with the border officer, so no separate appointment is necessary at that stage.

Canada work permit fees and family applications

Once the checks are cleared, applicants are required to pay their fees, which in most cases cover processing costs for the primary applicant as well as any individuals included on the same application.

For those arriving with family members and applying together at the port of entry, the process follows a specific order. The primary applicant's case is handled first, and only after that application receives approval does the officer move on to process the family member's application.

Canada's immigration guidelines specify that applicants must proactively inform the officer of their intention to apply upon arrival, rather than waiting to be asked.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng