Laide Bakare Fulfils Promise to Her Daughter As They Pray at the Kaaba in Mecca
- Nollywood actress Laide Bakare shared an emotional post about visiting the Holy Kaaba in Mecca with her daughter Similoluwa on Friday, September 18
- Laide revealed she had made a promise to her daughter to bring her to the sacred site one day, and she was finally able to fulfil it
- The actress poured out a heartfelt prayer for Similoluwa on her birthday, expressing gratitude and joy at the milestone moment
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Nollywood actress Laide Bakare marked her daughter Similoluwa's birthday in one of the most unforgettable ways a mother could imagine, by taking her to the Holy Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
The actress shared the news on Instagram on Friday, September 18, revealing that the trip was the fulfilment of a promise she had made to her daughter. Writing with visible emotion, Laide said her heart was "overflowing with gratitude and joy" as she stood beside Similoluwa in the house of Allah.
"There is something so special about seeing your child standing beside you in the house of Allah. I will forever cherish this moment," she wrote.
Laide Bakare's birthday prayer for Similoluwa
Beyond the milestone journey itself, Laide used the occasion to pour out a detailed prayer for her daughter. She called on Allah to grant Similoluwa good health, wisdom, discipline, good character, success, and a life filled with peace and purpose.
She also extended her prayers to every mother who read the post, asking Allah to answer their secret prayers and protect their children wherever they are.
The post also struck a chord with followers, many of whom expressed a wish to make a similar trip with their own children.
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Laide Bakare faced criticism online over a dance clip amid mourning for the late actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo.
Swipe through the post below to see pictures of Laide Bakare and her daughter praying at the Kaaba:
Reactions as Laide Bakare, daughter pray at Kaaba
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Instagram. Read them below:
@adewalelatifataregbesola commented:
"Masha Allah, I pray I bring my kids here too"
@mumdouble_f wrote:
"HBD simi baby May Allah grant you long life in sound health and grant all your heartfelt desires"
@_deysola shared:
"Barakallahu fihi mom and daughter....pray to do this with my mini me one day soon in sha Allah"
@oyinespecialfish said:
"My last son 8 years old wish MECCA to be his first holiday destination. I pray everyday for Allah to provide for me to be able to fulfill his heart desire. May Almighty Allah accept it from both of you as an act of Ibadah. Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter"
Laide Bakare gets political appointment
Legit.ng previously reported that Laide Bakare bagged a political appointment with the Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke.
She was honoured with the post of Senior Special Assistant for Osun state's arts and entertainment.
Celebrities and fans of the actress congratulated her, while some people had conflicting reactions towards the development.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng