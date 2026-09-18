Nollywood actress Laide Bakare shared an emotional post about visiting the Holy Kaaba in Mecca with her daughter Similoluwa on Friday, September 18

Laide revealed she had made a promise to her daughter to bring her to the sacred site one day, and she was finally able to fulfil it

The actress poured out a heartfelt prayer for Similoluwa on her birthday, expressing gratitude and joy at the milestone moment

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare marked her daughter Similoluwa's birthday in one of the most unforgettable ways a mother could imagine, by taking her to the Holy Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The actress shared the news on Instagram on Friday, September 18, revealing that the trip was the fulfilment of a promise she had made to her daughter. Writing with visible emotion, Laide said her heart was "overflowing with gratitude and joy" as she stood beside Similoluwa in the house of Allah.

Laide Bakare and her only daughter Similoluwa visit the Kaaba in Mecca. Credit: laidebakare

Source: Instagram

"There is something so special about seeing your child standing beside you in the house of Allah. I will forever cherish this moment," she wrote.

Laide Bakare's birthday prayer for Similoluwa

Beyond the milestone journey itself, Laide used the occasion to pour out a detailed prayer for her daughter. She called on Allah to grant Similoluwa good health, wisdom, discipline, good character, success, and a life filled with peace and purpose.

She also extended her prayers to every mother who read the post, asking Allah to answer their secret prayers and protect their children wherever they are.

The post also struck a chord with followers, many of whom expressed a wish to make a similar trip with their own children.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Laide Bakare faced criticism online over a dance clip amid mourning for the late actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo.

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare shares heartwarming pictures from Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Credit: laidebakare.

Source: Instagram

Swipe through the post below to see pictures of Laide Bakare and her daughter praying at the Kaaba:

Reactions as Laide Bakare, daughter pray at Kaaba

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Instagram. Read them below:

@adewalelatifataregbesola commented:

"Masha Allah, I pray I bring my kids here too"

@mumdouble_f wrote:

"HBD simi baby May Allah grant you long life in sound health and grant all your heartfelt desires"

@_deysola shared:

"Barakallahu fihi mom and daughter....pray to do this with my mini me one day soon in sha Allah"

@oyinespecialfish said:

"My last son 8 years old wish MECCA to be his first holiday destination. I pray everyday for Allah to provide for me to be able to fulfill his heart desire. May Almighty Allah accept it from both of you as an act of Ibadah. Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter"

Laide Bakare gets political appointment

Legit.ng previously reported that Laide Bakare bagged a political appointment with the Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke.

She was honoured with the post of Senior Special Assistant for Osun state's arts and entertainment.

Celebrities and fans of the actress congratulated her, while some people had conflicting reactions towards the development.

Source: Legit.ng