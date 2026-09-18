An Anambra High Court found Ekene Igboekweze, known as 'Eke Hit', guilty on two counts linked to advertising wealth charms and preparing charms for criminals

The native doctor from Okija was arrested in February 2025 by Agunechemba security personnel after Governor Soludo signed the Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025

Before sentencing, Igboekweze pleaded for mercy, telling the court he had not yet seen his newborn triplets

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

An Anambra State High Court has jailed a native doctor from Okija, Ekene Igboekweze, popularly known as "Eke Hit", for six years after convicting him on two criminal counts tied to his widely circulated social media content promoting wealth charms and ritual services.

Justice Jude Obiorah, who delivered the ruling on Friday, said the prosecution established counts one and two beyond reasonable doubt.

Native doctor Eke Hit gets 6 years in prison in Anambra state. Photo credit: X/ejykmykel1

Source: Twitter

Igboekweze, from Umuofor Village in the Ihiala Local Government Area, was convicted for advertising charms for wealth, claiming to make clients rich through "Oke Ite" and other rituals, and for preparing charms for criminals. The judge, however, cleared him on a third count.

As reported by The Punch, the court ordered that both six-year sentences run concurrently, with no option of a fine, while crediting the time Igboekweze had already spent in detention.

Arrest and charges

Agunechemba security personnel arrested Igboekweze in February 2025, along with two other prominent native doctors, following Governor Chukwuma Soludo's signing of the Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025.

The law prohibits native doctors from claiming to enrich clients through rituals or from providing protective charms to criminals.

All three were arraigned before the court on April 4, 2025, facing charges that included conspiracy, kidnapping, preparing charms for criminals, and facilitating money rituals.

During his defence, Igboekweze described himself as a registered herbalist and a member of the Odinani Okija Traditional Association.

He told the court he worked exclusively with herbs and roots, and argued that the viral videos used as evidence predated the 2025 law.

Plea for mercy before sentencing

Before Justice Obiorah handed down the sentence, Igboekweze appealed to the court for forgiveness, saying he had learnt from the experience and asking the judge to consider his family, including newborn triplets he said he had not yet seen.

Two character witnesses spoke on his behalf: one of his wives, Elizabeth, and his half-brother, Chief Mike. Both described him as the only son of his mother in a polygamous home and said he was a kind and generous person to those around him.

His counsel, Chief Emmanuel Egbunonu, noted after the proceedings that the court showed leniency by waiving the N40 million fine that had been attached to the two charges.

Fabian Okeke, a representative of the Anambra State Ministry of Justice, welcomed the verdict, saying it was meant to shield society from practices he described as destructive to human creativity and people's ability to pursue honest livelihoods.

Igboekweze pleads for mercy, saying he had not yet seen his newborn triplets

Source: Original

Native doctor Eke Hit makes fresh claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eke Hit told the court how Agunechemba operatives invaded his home and allegedly took valuables during his arrest operation.

The native doctor denied allegations of “Oke Ite” ritual practices and insisted he operated as a registered herbalist with certification.

Court proceedings, however, show conflicting claims between the prosecution's evidence and the defence statements.

Source: Legit.ng