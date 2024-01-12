A young lady was present when her boyfriend rounded up his studies in school, and she celebrated him in a special way

She went with goodies, including money, and a beautiful portrait of the young man, and she handed them to him openly

The video, which was later posted on TikTok, has warmed a lot of hearts, and people are praising the lady for her generosity

A lady showered her boyfriend with mouthwatering gifts on the day he graduated from school.

In a heartwarming video shared on TikTok by @dexykitchen_surprise, the lady celebrated with her man in style.

The lady gave her boyfriend cash, food and a portrait. Photo credit: TikTok/@dexykitchen_surprise.

The lucky young man received a money bouquet, a beautiful portrait of him, and there were assorted food seen in the boot of a car.

He was all smiles when he saw all the gifts and food the lady delivered to him to congratulate him on his graduation.

Reactions as lady showers her boyfriend with gifts

@manuella_woods said:

"I want to do this for him, but he doesn't respect me."

@Billionairefestus said:

"My girl has never gifted me a pencil. But she will always demand heaven on earth from me."

@Nickybess said:

"Boy way calm down go enjoy."

@SAMUEL EMMANUEL said:

"For girls that would love to do this for their guys but they don't have funds, I pray God blesses them financially."

@Chubbie_Kristine said:

"Na money I no get. But I will treat my man like a king, the basic reason I'm not dating. it has to be 100/100."

@No-1-Omoyoruba said:

"Na man wey dey give dey collect."

@qweenellies said:

"I also prepared a gift package for my husband when he graduated in civil engineering I wanted to give him so much more!"

