A video of Afrobeats Queen Tiwa Savage speaking about her 2024 resolution has stirred mixed reactions online

Tiwa's new video is coming hours after she petitioned her colleague Davido, noting that her life was in danger

In the viral new clip, the singer shared her New Year resolution, noting that she has no plans to cower to anybody

Nigeria's number Bahd Gyal, Tiwatope Savage, better known as Tiwa Savage, has sparked a major stir on social media with a clip she recently released on her TikTok page.

In the viral clip, Tiwa Savage shared with her fans what her 2024 resolution would be. She noted that she has no plans to cower to anybody, no matter what.

Amidst her beef with Davido, Tiwa Savage shares her 2024 plan in a viral clip. Photo credit: @davido/@tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage's video is coming hours after she submitted a petition against her colleague, Davido. She alleged in her petition that if any harm comes to her, Davido Adeleke should be held responsible.

Tiwa Savage tells fans she has a major update to share

The Afrobeat maestro stated in her viral clip that she had a major update to share with her fans.

In the clip, Tiwa told her fans to join her on TikTok live because she had a significant update to share the next day.

The singer's video came minutes after Davido reacted to the petition she filed against him.

Video as Tiwa Savage shares her 2024 resolution:

Netizens react to Tiwa Savage's video

See how netizens reacted to Tiwa Savage's video after she petitioned Davido:

@clickmd7:

"Ok we don hear send me the full video of ur tape wen leak."

@uchestunna4l:

"I no gree for that segs tape either."

@wealthcomehome___:

"Ur segs tape go soon leak again."

@lacascomedy:

"I notice say people wah dey call Tiwa savage names they no get picture for profile na one person dey run the account."

@1foundmyway:

"Broken women will go any length to bring you down. Same f00l David housed."

@teedex_official:

"Naw this sweet voice u no wan use gree for anybody?"

@deotheplug:

"Ita Lashiwa Seh Aje but make she and David settle sha cos family sef dey fight and it’s okay to agree to disagree."

@iam_kingsean:

"Oshey, let have it."

@omzy_boy_:

"Why she con Dey do like AI."

@dreyzkid001:

"Aunty Tiwa kosomo Lara won. See as she dey talk."

Source: Legit.ng