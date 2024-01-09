Renowned content creator Zicsaloma surprised many by revealing that he was once a lecturer at Kaduna Poly

During an interview with actress Iyabo Ojo, he also spoke about his rich academic background, which landed him a teaching job

He also spoke about how he found himself in the skit-making industry and how lucrative it has been for him

Internet content creator Isaac Aloma, better known by his stage name Zicsaloma, has revealed that he was a lecturer before he decided to delve into skit-making.

Zics made this clear in a recent podcast interview with Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo that he has always been goal-oriented and started his master's degree while doing his youth service.

Zicsaloma shares his career history. Credit: @zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

He mentioned that he was employed as a professor at Kaduna Polytechnic immediately after completing his youth service.

The comedian, however, noted that the switch was "unplanned" and that he was stuck on the skit-making thing for three years before he finally got somewhere.

"I started making skits unplanned. It wasn't something I took seriously but it was gaining traction. At first, I was posting my skits on Facebook, and my Facebook friends seemed to like it. They encouraged me to do more. I just kept doing it. I did it for like three years. My fan base wasn't growing but the people who liked it liked it.

"Then, until the lockdown period when I joined Tiktok, my contents started flying organically.

"At a point, I told my boss that I was quitting my lecturing job, and she was like, 'Are you sure you know what you're doing?' I'm done with lecturing. How much is the lecturer's salary?"

See his video below

Zicsaloma gifts mum luxury mansion for the new year

The comedian was filled with joy as he bought a new house for his mother for the new year.

The comic creator shared a heartwarming video of the moment he took his mum to the luxury apartment, which is still under construction.

Zics, however, revealed that the original goal was to show the finished house to his mother, but her unexpected visit spurred him to show her what he was building for her.

Source: Legit.ng