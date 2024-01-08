A man has taken to social media to showcase the shocking discovery he made in his newly-acquired flat

He found a hidden door in the 250-year-old property and decided to check it out with some people

Netizens who watched his video expressed shock and surprise as they wondered what might be behind the door

A TikTok user, @erincloudy, has shared a video of what he found inside a 250-year-old flat he recently bought.

@erincloudy said he found a hidden door under the stairs and went down with some folks to see things for themselves.

In the clip, a man went underneath the door and discovered another staircase. According to him, it goes further down.

After checking it out with a torch, they discovered the area behind the door was as big as the flat itself. They were yet to open the door and promised to update netizens on their finding in another video.

At the time of this report, the video has amassed over 17 million views as people looked forward to his subsequent video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens looked forward to seeing what is behind the door

Johnny Gurnett said:

"I'm not going to sleep..."

74Westbound PKA kdis85ei5dofhf said:

"We had one of these in my last rented flat and it was *owned* by the guy downstairs who could open it himself and said it was his fire escape."

“Like snow at the beach.” said:

"My brother bought a flat in an old building, found similar and there is a law that if a certain percentage is below your flat you own the space."

Nicole said:

"That's the below-ground flat. £900 a month, with gas and electricity but low council tax."

JT said:

"I would check the plans on your flat, there's a good chance that belongs to someone else."

Bishbashboshdj said:

"I knew someone who rented a house in Brixton, and one of the cellar walls fell down revealing a secret room behind which only had a locked cabinet in."

Zhirley Boles said:

"I’d love to buy a house and discover a secret room. Even a secret cupboard would be a bonus."

Man finds two toilet pipes in his room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had returned from work to find two toilet pipes passed through his room.

His friend, Ayomikun Balogun, shared a video and photos showing the messy state of the room with a background on the landlord's identity.

Balogun said the Lagos landlord behind the act is one Akindele, infamous for beating up his tenants.

The tenant, whose room was messed up, spoke in the background and said someone had asked for his room key in the morning under the guise that the landlord would check for plumbing problems later in the day.

