Nigerian singer Esegine Allen, popularly known as Orezi, escaped a horrifying death after a fire incident transpired at his Lagos residence

The Afrorbeats musician issued a recent update on social media, confirming the incident with pictures and video

Orezi was lucky to have stepped out of his home for an urgent meeting when the sad incident occurred

Nigerian singer Esegine Allen, popularly known as Orezi, is ecstatic and grateful to God for sparing his life after a devastating fire outbreak that destroyed his multimillion-naira Lekki mansion in Lagos.

Orezi managed to escape the fire that destroyed his absence from his home to attend a conference in Lekki County at approximately

Fire guts singer Orezi's Lekki mansion Credit: @oreziworldwide

Source: Instagram

He was called by his neighbour, Bobrisky, the popular crossdresser, informing him that his house was on fire.

On Tuesday evening, the musician posted images and video to his Instagram story depicting the destruction of his home.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

"I was at a meeting in Lekki County last night. When I got a call from my neighbour Bobrisky that my house was on fire, I initially thought this was a joke. I was like, Which kind yeye joke Bob Dey give me? So immediately I raced down to my house. What I saw broke me.

"Last night was really hectic. Still trying to figure out and wrap my head around all that happened, I am sitting here asking myself why me God is indeed merciful. I can't thank God enough."

Recall that just lately, Nigerian street music star Small Doctor's multimillion-naira home and properties were damaged by fire.

See clips from the sad incident

Netizens sympathise with Orezi

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

___olajumokeagbeke:

"Only God knows what is going on with this fire pandemic, it was Ay and small doctor house that got burnt recently now this.. it is well o."

il_padrino_nigeriano:

"Did bobrisky use phonetics or manly voice for him to think it was a joke."

luchitheone:

"That pic would make a dope album cover."

sweetest__babyyysshphhie:

"Ha this is too much just imagine wat u worked hard for going up in flames God the pain is unexplainable."

pellyrain_lion's profile picture

Smoke detectors alarm are important . They stand guard around the clock. A smoke alarm is your property's safe keeping. It watches over your home or business when you're sleeping, at work or away on holiday.

"A smoke detector could protect your property and belongings in the event of fire by alerting neighbours if you’re away. Smoke alarms provide an early signal to the presence of smoke, so you and your loved ones can get to safety or prevent the fire from spreading . Smoke detectors is essential."

odg__01:

"Most houses built by real estates company and are built with inferior materials ills still prefer building a house myself than buying."

Singer Orezi plans to comeback to the scenes

Orezi was on the news after he bragged about his music online.

The music star, who has been away from the entertainment scene for a long while, took to his official Instagram account to share a video of him bragging about his skills.

In the video, Orezi claimed that Afrobeats music without him was not worth listening to. He also vowed to dominate the scene by carrying it to the next level.

Source: Legit.ng