Afrobeats superstar Davido's second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, brought some light and joy to the timelines amid the ongoing fight between him and his colleague Tiwa Savage

Hailey, in an interactive Instagram section with her fans and followers, mentioned her dream to become a basketball player

Legit.ng previously reported that the 6-year-old had earlier made this known during her graduation held last year

Nigerian singer Davido's second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, made it known for the second time about her dreams of becoming a renowned basketball player.

Sometime last year, the musician's child revealed her future ambitions during her school graduation ceremony in the US.

Hailey appeared in a blue school gown and matching cap at the event venue, mirroring her peers. During her introduction, she expressed her aspiration to become a basketball player.

In a recent update, the 6-year-old engaged her followers in a question-and-answer section on her Instagram story. She let them know once again about her determination to become a basketball player.

Hailey also revealed her plans to visit Nigeria in March.

See her post below:

