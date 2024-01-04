A viral heartwarming video of Davido and his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, showed the deep bond between the father and daughter

In a clip, the DMW label boss Davido and his baby girl were seen exchanging sweet 'I love you' compliments

The sweet video, however, saw many mentioning Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu and her daughter Imade, who recently called him out

David Adeleke Davido, Nigerian 2024 Grammy award nominee, has warmed hearts with a heartwarming video between him and his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke.

The Unavailable crooner, who made headlines over a cute moment of him and his wife Chioma on vacation, relished a father-daughter moment as he visited Hailey.

Davido shares fun video of him with his second daughter. Credit: @davido @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

In a clip, Davido was seen exchanging sweet “I love you” compliments with Hailey, who sweetly responded to her father.

Another clip showed Davido teasing Hailey over her recently removed tooth as he joked about giving a tooth fairy $10k (N10 million) on her behalf.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the trending video of Hailey and Davido below:

Netizens react as Davido bonds with his daughter

While many gushed about the heartwarming moment between the father and daughter, others pointed out how Davido’s first daughter, Imade, might be missing out due to her mother Sophia's strained relationship with the singer.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Imade, in a message, had revealed Davido was not there for her when she needed him.

See some of the reactions that trailed the video below:

deolaeze:

"Shout out to her mum for allowing her spend quality time with her dad..Gorgeous girl."

daniel__omoh:

"Sophia fit mad for where she de like this oo."

estu_nupe:

"Later Mumu Sophia go say 001 no Dey for them! Bless up OBO."

a_mikun.d:

"Na babymama wey calm down, go enjoy."

cdtripple:

"Get sense you say noooooo....Mama Hailey no go fit loose both side allow ur daughter go meet her family members oooo."

hollandotgf:

"Make Mama Imade Sophia no see am o."

Davido spend over N100m on Chioma as welcome-home gift

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido gave Chioma a set of bags worth over N100 million.

The bags were gifts to Chioma after giving birth to their twins abroad.

Davido's friend Tunde Ednut shared the pictures of the luxury bags the singer bought for his better half.

Source: Legit.ng