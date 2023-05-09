Top Nigerian singer Davido’s second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, is now six years old

Hailey’s mother, Amanda, took to her social media page to celebrate her daughter in the sweetest way

Amanda posted a series of throwback photos and videos of Hailey from when she was younger to celebrate

Much loved Nigerian singer Davido’s second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, is now a year older.

On May 9, 2023, Hailey clocked the new age of 6 and her mother, Amanda, took to social media to celebrate her.

On her Instagram stories, the socialite posted a photo collage of herself with Hailey and accompanied it with a sweet birthday message.

Davido's baby mama Amanda celebrates daughter Hailey's 6th birthday.

According to Amanda, Hailey is her best friend, and she can’t believe her daughter is already six.

Amanda admitted that she was emotional about her daughter’s birthday, but God has blessed her with a sweet, smart and funny baby girl.

The socialite gushed over how intelligent Hailey is, saying even her teachers are amazed by her. Amanda proceeded to shower prayers on her daughter as she turns six.

Davido's baby mama's birthday message to daughter Hailey on 6th birthday.

Not stopping there, Davido’s second baby mama went ahead to share a series of sweet throwback photos and videos of herself with Hailey. Some of them showed Hailey when she was just a baby. Others were photos of a grown girl.

See some of them below:

Davido's baby mama Amanda gushes over daughter Hailey on 6th birthday.

