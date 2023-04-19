Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has now broken his silence on social media amid rumours of his alleged infidelity

News spread online that the DMW boss is allegedly expecting another child with one of his baby mamas who is already heavily pregnant

Shortly after the news spread, Davido took to his Twitter page to share a cryptic post, and it got people talking

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, appears to have reacted to the rumours making the rounds about cheating on his wife, Chioma, with one of his baby mamas.

Unconfirmed reports recently went viral alleging that the Unavailable crooner was expecting another child with one of his baby mamas.

The news led to Davido and Chioma trending on Twitter, and the DMW boss has now broken his silence.

Davido broke his silence amid rumours of him expecting a child with his baby mama. Photos: @davido

Amid the rumours making the rounds, Davido took to his Twitter page to share a cryptic post. The Timeless crooner posted the title of one of the songs from his album, Over Dem All.

He simply wrote:

“Over dem all”

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react as Davido shares cryptic post amid pregnant baby mama rumours

Davido’s tweet soon spread on social media and got a number of netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

e_s_t_a_29:

“Over Dem all but you still go and meet them.”

Tour_lanny:

“Girls,a guy posting you doesn’t guarantee you’re the one.”

nellyb72:

“If marrying wahala was a person.”

iameniolamyde:

“So Chioma dey mourn and Davido dey moan?”

purelle_beautymart.ng:

“Wahala. This guy is constantly making mockery of their relationship.”

comfort_gabriella1:

“Chioma and Annie need to meet make Annie tell her how to handle all this drama cuzzz Chioma isn’t leaving that marriage so make she just dey endure cus belle fit don enter sef for her too.”

_baddy_riya:

“Nah Chioma mumu now, cuz why u go trust man with 2 baby mamas.”

ladyque_1:

“I just pray isn’t true…. Chi doesn’t deserve this.”

favvys_cake_:

“Chioma don see shege banza.”

kokoe_blacc:

“Lol. When there’s money women heal like wolverine. It is well though.”

dark_ehmma:

“God abeg ooo. I rather be single than be with a man with constant baby mama drama. To bear MRS is not by fire by force. It’s not even an achievement ”

Chioma trends amid rumours of Davido expecting child with baby mama

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Davido and Chioma trended on social media after rumours made the rounds of the music star expecting another child after cheating.

It all started when the popular, controversial anonymous blog, Gistlover, shared posts, and dropped hints about a particular celebrity who was expecting another child from his baby mama.

According to Gistlover, a certain famous musician with a huge fanbase who recently got married is expecting a second child with one of his baby mamas in Atlanta.

