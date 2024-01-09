Nigerian singer Teni Apata trends online after a recent video of her making some stirring revelations about herself went viral

In a viral clip, Teni spoke about her mental health, noting that she wasn't feeling quite fine and was gradually going insane

The singer made these comments during a live session on Instagram, sharing that people should be wary of looking for her trouble

Famous Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, better known professionally as Teni The Entertainer recently made some shocking revelations about herself.

The singer shared during a live session with her fans that she needed help because her mental faculty was going bizarre.

Singer Teni Apata recently sparked emotions online with some stirring revelations she made about her mental health. Photo credit: @tenithentertainer

Source: Instagram

She noted that her current mental state is at the point where she might start biting herself.

Teni warns people to be wary of her because she's going mad

The For Your Case singer also warned people around her to avoid or be wary of getting on her wrong side.

She warned that anyone who looks for her trouble would get bitten. Teni shared during the live session that she intends to avoid stirring trouble, but people should also not look for hers.

Teni's shocking revelations are coming months after she underwent a drastic weight loss.

Watch the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to Teni's video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Teni's viral clip:

@ori_ade_225:

"No gree for anybody."

@jakur_samson:

"Slogan no gree for anybody."

@olalekan22282:

"Make una dey try check up on all this artists."

@m.o.d_._:

"Nawa oooo .... Una no well for this internet."

@official_daracash13:

"Naso, if I no reason ur papa no reason me, deh ur deh make I deh my deh."

@heisrokzy:

"Na everybody ajhe."

@plus1_ent:

"Teni na comedian, normally na joke she dey."

@babyboyletter:

"Werey ni girl yii."

@_ola_wealth:

"January go long oo."

@omo_hit:

"Am glad teni confess quickly. Na @aare_ika and @funnyhorje remain like that."

Teni allegedly paid $70K to perform at a billionaire’s wedding in Benin Rep

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a story about Teni that trended late last year.

The singer was allegedly paid a whopping $70k to perform at the reception of a Beninoise billionaire's son's wedding, Haija Rissi Razaq Igue.

It was alleged by some outlets that the wedding was that of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq's first son, but this was debunked.

Source: Legit.ng