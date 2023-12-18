Nigerian singer Teni recently made the headlines after clips of her performing at a wedding in Benin Republic went viral

Renowned Nigerian female singer Teniola Apata, better known simply as Teni, recently trended online after clips of her performance at the wedding reception of a Beninoise billionaire, Haija Rissi Razaq Igue's son's wedding.

It was alleged by some outlets that the wedding was that of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq's first son.

However, according to the Chief Press Officer of the Kwara state governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the wedding wasn't that of Governor Abdulrazaq's son but that of his stepsister's child.

Nigerian singer Teniola was one of the guest artists invited to perform at the event.

The event is noted to have been attended by some of the crème de la crème of the Nigerian elite cadre.

Kwara state govt reacts to report that it paid Teni $70k (N88M)

However, what has stirred reactions the most online about Haija Rissi's son's wedding has been the report that singer Teni was paid a whopping N88m to perform at the wedding.

According to Rafiu Ajakaye, Haija Rissi Igue is Kwara state governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq's billionaire stepsister based in Cotonou.

She’s a resident of the Benin Republic and married to Saliou Igue, a retired Beninoise Bank CEO. Hajia Rissi is a billionaire and president of the Beninoise Oil and Gas Traders Association.

"My name is Rafiu Ajakaye. I'm CPS to the Governor of Kwara State. This is NOT true pls. No son of the governor got married on Saturday in Ilorin or anywhere for that matter. The question of a musician performing or being paid a certain amount doesn't arise, please."

@GwejeTg:

"That's a whole lot of money. My God."

@iam_yong_e:

"Abeg which song she dey perform I like am can someone tell me pls?"

@haywhymusic_:

"How much dem come use do d wedding?"

@woodshare.co:

"When no be their money nko?"

@cruise_generation:

"Same ilorin wey I Dey omo e go far ooooo."

@iam_florence_:

"I pray my future husband comes with his energy on my wedding day."

@henscorpltd:

"It’s massive, it’s like it’s only artistes and politicians that is enjoying this Nigeria."

@ikandilicious:

"I opened up for Ayra Star and the venue paid her way less. Stop the cap….temi got like 10K at best."

@TosinFolorunso4:

"Where we find ourselves with Ramoni govt is so unfortunate and terrible, how in someone right sense spent $70k on one musician all in the name of wedding? We really don enter Ramoni wahala."

