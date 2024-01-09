A man on X recently revealed how he sold his house in Lugbe to please his ex-partner who disliked the location

Unfortunately, the relationship unexpectedly ended, leaving him without a home in Abuja

Netizens expressed their shock at his decision and described it as a foolish move driven by the manipulative power of love

A Nigerian man has recounted how he lost his fully detached bungalow with three bedrooms in Lugbe, Abuja.

His ex-partner constantly expressed dissatisfaction with the location, leading him to make the drastic decision of selling the house to please her.

Man who sold house in Abuja to please girl laments Photo credit: Issa Bin Saleh AlKindy, David Papazian/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man sacrifices his home for love

In a gesture of love and compromise, the man identified as @JasonNotJerulo on X sacrificed his home for the sake of their relationship.

Unfortunately, despite his sacrifice, the relationship eventually came to an end.

As a result, Jason found himself without a house in Abuja, regretting the decision he made to sell his property.

The loss of his home has left him reflecting on the manipulative power of love and the consequences of prioritizing someone else's desires over his own.

He wrote;

“When I lived in Abuja I had a 3 bedroom fully detached bungalow at Lugbe. My ex always complained about the location until I sold the house to please her. We are apart now and I don't have a house in Abuja anymore. Sometimes love is a manipulating tool.”

Netizens react with shock to the man’s story of selling his home

Upon hearing Jason's story, netizens expressed their astonishment at the decision he made.

Many considered it a foolish move, driven by the manipulative nature of love.

@Wizebaba reacted:

“Every relationship needs time, just give it some time.”

@ThisisEazee reacted:

“You commot from Landlord to tenant because of TOTO?? na Genevieve??”

Sarauniya said:

“As a woman I won comot bress swear for you Walahi. You be Ozour.”

@Irunnia_ reacted:

“Make i believe say na cruise. Nobody is this stup!d.”

@ 47kasz reacted:

“Has to be cruise.. you can't be this daft & uselssss.”

@talk2veee said;

“Never allow a woman set you up for failure. If she doesn't like your state, tell her to give you time or accept it m. At most,she will leave.”

@MarketMakerLife wrote:

“I read this somewhere and to you; A Damaged women don't need saving, naive men need saving from their morbid desire to save damaged women. You'll never be a damaged woman's greatest love, she'll always compare you to her true love, she'll never fully trust you, and she'll exploit you ruthlessly. Tell young kings this.”

@KingChimdi_ commented:

“What's your location bro? Me and the boys just want to talk to you.”

Radicalyouthman said:

“Love has always been a tool of manipulation. Haven't you heard that only fools fall in love?”

See the post below:

Female millionaire who had cars and houses goes broke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dorcas Kagendo, a 50-year-old lady who was once a millionaire, has cried out that well-meaning individuals should come to her aid. The Kenyan lady from a broken home achieved career success in her thirties and became rich, owning properties and cars.

Dorcas who was spotted seeking alms from people on the street shared with Afrimax how she got rich. She was raised by her mother and never got to see her father to date. After she graduated from school, she worked hard and first got a job as a secretary and then as an office administrator.

From there, she began earning millions. At 33, she was a millionaire and bought lots of vehicles. She also bought lands, houses and other properties. She got married and had a kid but was abandoned by her husband later on. Pictures of her cars were held up in the video as well as how she looked when the going was good.

Source: Legit.ng