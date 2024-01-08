Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Chizzy recently shared a post on his social media page that has stirred emotions online

In the viral clip, the reality TV star shared how he had survived a ghastly car accident that left his car entirely written off

However, what left many stunned was the state of the car, and yet the reality TV star noted that he came out without a single scratch

Reality TV star Aniekwe Chidi Francis, aka Chizzy, recently shared one of the scariest things he has ever witnessed and survived on his social media page.

The BBNaija star posted a video of his car, an Innoson Connect, trapped in a ditch. Chizzy shared that he was in the car when the accident happened.

The reality TV star turned businessman stated in his post that surviving that car accident was like an unimaginable dream.

He stated that the accident occurred just three days before he posted the viral video.

"I came out with zero scratch" - Chizzy

One of the biggest surprises about the car accident was Chizzy, noting that he came away from the accident without a single scratch.

He noted that coming away from the car accident with a single scratch leaves him perplexed because he doesn't know how to explain it.

This is coming months after the Chizzy got married and weeks after his shop was robbed.

See videos of Chizzy's car below:

See the reactions that trailed the viral clip

Here are some of the reactions to the viral clip gathered by Legit.ng:

@sirkess_official:

"Untimely death is not our portion. Thank you JESUS."

@blord_official:

"Wow, thank God."

@queentima9057:

"Please go for internal checkup .glory to God."

@preshy.pink:

"I saw Zion sticker Omo GOD of Zion is a working God …God of ebuka obi is working! Zion we move!"

@hand_of_god778:

"Normally you supposed thank your creator, this car products normally no jiggy,,but una no go hear as una be ambassador,,this car IVM or whatever no be g00d product,, person weh dey use am dey ri$k 70% of his life."

@officiallycyph:

"Shitt!!! Thank God for life!! Stay safe my gee."

@whitemoney__:

"God be praised."

@officialdoyin_:

"Thank God for life."

@princenelsonenwerem:

"Wow, thank God for life."

@itschichiofficial:

"All thanks to God."

@officialoliviaa_:

"Thank God for life, may his name be praised."

@pharmsavi:

"Ezigbomadu! You are a good man, God gat you nwannem. Thank God for life."

Thieves break into Chizzy's metal shop

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Chizzy's clip on his social media page revealed how his shop was burgled.

In the clip shared online, Chizzy showed how the thieves entered his shop through an underground access and a small window.

According to Chizzy, the thieves probably thought he kept money inside his shop, not knowing that Igbo men do not do that.

