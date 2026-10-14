Thailand's government introduced the Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa to attract one million wealthy or talented foreigners within five years

The LTR Visa offers tax and non-tax benefits to high-potential individuals seeking to live or work from Thailand

Spouses and children of LTR Visa holders across all four visa categories can apply as dependants under the programme

Thailand's government has confirmed that spouses and children of holders under its Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa programme are eligible to apply for a dependants' visa, a detail that broadens the appeal of the 10-year residency scheme for foreign families considering relocating to the country.

The Thai government published the details on the official LTR Visa portal, which outlines the full scope of the programme.

Thailand names two family members who can join foreigners on its 10-year visa. Photo credit: NurPhoto, Tpnagasima

Source: Getty Images

The LTR Visa is designed to draw high-potential individuals to Thailand by offering a package of tax and non-tax incentives aimed at making the country a competitive base for living and doing business in the region.

Thailand LTR Visa: Who qualifies as dependant

Under the programme, the immediate family members of an LTR Visa applicant or holder are covered. Specifically, a spouse and children of the primary applicant can each apply for a dependant visa, regardless of which of the four LTR Visa categories the main applicant falls under.

This means that families relocating to Thailand are not required to independently meet the programme's eligibility criteria, as long as the principal applicant qualifies under one of the four designated categories.

Thailand's target and the LTR programme

The Thai government set an official target of attracting one million wealthy or talented foreign residents into the country over the next five years.

Officials framed the LTR Visa as a tool to bring in new technologies, skills, and investment while boosting domestic spending and supporting broader economic growth.

Thailand pitched itself as a strong destination for remote workers and multinational professionals, citing its existing presence of global corporations and its standing as one of Asia's most visited countries.

The programme positions the country as a long-term home rather than just a transit point for international talent.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Thailand had released the conditions for family members of residents to extend their stay in the country.

Thailand's salary condition for its long-term visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand had shared the salary conditions for foreigners seeking its long-term visa.

Under the high-skilled professionals category, applicants are required to demonstrate a minimum average personal income of USD 80,000 (N106,364,944) per year over the two years preceding their application.

Employees of Thai government agencies are exempt from this income requirement.

Source: Legit.ng