Nollywood actress Uchenna Nnanna marked her birthday by recounting a horrific motor accident that almost claimed her leg

The actress shared photos alongside a heartfelt message celebrating what she described as her scars, her story, and her victory

Fellow actresses Sarah Martins and Ruby Orjiakor reacted to her moving post

Nollywood actress Uchenna Nnanna chose to ring in her birthday not with a party, but with a powerful testimony about surviving one of the most terrifying moments of her life.

The actress, known for her work in Nigerian films, took to social media to share photos of herself looking radiant as she opened up about a ghastly motor accident from years ago that nearly cost her a leg.

Uchenna Nnanna recounts the physical toll of surviving a terrible motor accident. Credit: @uchennannanna

Source: Instagram

Rather than dwell on the pain of that experience, she framed her birthday as a celebration of survival, resilience and divine mercy.

Uchenna Nnanna counts her blessings

In her heartfelt post, the actress made clear that this birthday carries a weight far beyond candles and cake.

She described herself as a woman who had been shown extraordinary mercy and called on her followers to rejoice alongside her, calling the day her "rebirth."

"My scars, my story, and my victory. I am the woman. god showed great mercy. Rejoice with me is my rebirth today. Thank Jesus for me," she wrote.

She went on to list a string of personal affirmations that spoke to her journey from the accident to where she stands today:

"Mercy has remembered me! Mercy has spoken for me! Mercy has responded for me! Access granted. Access received. A new garment received! I am a walking testimony! I am a miracle of God! I am a trophy of God's grace! My joy is here!"

Uchenna Nnanna reveals shocking physical impact of her ghastly accident. Credit: @uchennannnanna

Source: Instagram

Colleagues rally around Uchenna Nnanna

The post drew warm responses from fellow entertainers in the industry. Actress Sarah Martins showed her support by liking the post, while Ruby Orjiakor left a comment that echoed the actress's gratitude.

Ruby_ojiakor wrote: "Thank you JESUS CHRIST 🙌"

See Uchenna Nnanna's viral Instagram post below:

Actress Omotunde Ogundimu appeals for help

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actress Omotunde Apinke Ogundimu appealed for financial assistance as she battles cervical cancer.

She revealed her struggles during an interview, explaining that her children have exhausted their resources while caring for her, leaving them unable to support themselves.

The widow and mother of three, sidelined in the industry, pleaded with colleagues and Nigerians for forgiveness and mercy, hoping for help to survive the severe pain of the disease.

Source: Legit.ng