A BBNaija Level Up star, Chizzy Francis, has taken to social media to share his experience with thieves who broke into his shop

The reality star, who started a steel business in April 2023, shared a video of how the thieves dug their way into his shop

A number of Nigerians reacted to the disturbing video by expressing their sympathies with Chizzy

A BBNaija Level Up star, Chizzy Francis, has disclosed how he became a victim of thieves who tried to steal from his business.

Recall that in April 2023, Chizzy announced on social media that he had started a steel business, with his shop located in the Ajah area of Lagos.

Thieves broke into BBNaija Chizzy's new shop. Photos: @chizzyofficial_1

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the BBNaija star took to his official X (Twitter) page to cry out after thieves broke into his shop.

Chizzy posted a video showing the damaged shop and how the robbers had dug the ground to gain access to the premises. He also displayed the broken window of his shop.

According to Chizzy, the thieves probably thought he kept money inside his shop, not knowing that Igbo men do not do that.

He tweeted:

“Thief broke into my shop last night. They thought Igbo man was keeping money in his shop.. these Ajah boys.”

In a subsequent tweet, Chizzy revealed that the thieves could not take anything from his shop. According to him, they couldn't steal steel.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react as thieves break into BBNaija star Chizzy's shop

Chizzy's experience with the thieves soon caught the attention of his fans on social media. A number of them sympathised with him, while others dropped funny comments.

Read some of them below:

BBNaija Level Up winner Phyna had this to say:

Anderline thanked God for Chizzy:

Calista thanked God nothing was stolen:

Jeff thanked God the thieves weren't people in need of iron:

Akunne praised Chizzy for being a wise man:

How Doyin reacted after Chizzy tied the knot

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Chizzy traditionally married his lover in a secret wedding that left people talking.

Chizzy, a housemate in the Level Up edition, received congratulatory messages from fans and wellwishers after videos and pictures documenting events from his wedding circulated online.

In a reaction to a picture Chizzy shared on his Instagram page, Doyin wrote:

"Congratulations Man of the moment…..she’s one lucky woman to have you."

Source: Legit.ng