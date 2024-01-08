A clip of Davido and his wife Chioma having a lovely time together while on holiday in St.Kitts and Nevis island goes viral

The beautiful couple were seen in the viral clip laughing really hard as they shared a heartfelt conversation

In other clips shared on the singer's page, he was seen sharing a drink with his wife Chioma before he took to the dance floor

A clip of Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife Chioma having a swell time together while on vacation in the St Kitts and Nevis island trends online.

The singer stirred many online attention with clips of himself and his wife enjoying their time together while on holiday.

Clips of Davido and Chioma having a swell time while on vacation in the St Kitts and Nevis goes viral. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Some of these clips were shared on the singer's page. One particular video of the singer trying to explain something to Chef Chi while spelling it out went viral.

Davido shows off his spelling prowess

OBO in the viral clip, was heard spelling a word "Assage" but noted that he missed a letter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The exchange was followed by a huge burst of laughter between himself and Chioma.

Watch the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Chioma and Davido

Here are some of the comments that trailed Davido and Chioma's video while on vacation at the St.Kitts and Nevis island.

@lizzidana:

"Sophia won’t like this."

@chris__pills_:

"This is how I want to genuinely love my woman. I don't care about the fa!led marriages out there. Mine will definitely work."

@paulineuniquee30:

"I swear I love them together. I pray he doesn’t disappoint again oo."

@maureogee:

"All I see is the power of a woman's love."

@oshodiayo:

"Anita How far na????"

@chynwa_manager:

"They look good together, side chics in severe paiin."

@tochukwujoyce:

"See organic love …pure chemistry…..Ionic love ……not metallic.."

@l.tobiloba:

"I hope this post won't give someone high BP. Love them."

@opsycares:

"Aunty Kemi won’t be happy about this."

@whatsupwithtoolz:

"Reports have it that Nina has started punching her bathroom wall again after seeing this video! I love my faves."

Davido reveals how he spent N927 million he made from a US Show

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits right back into production.

Source: Legit.ng